Finding the fish is the hard part

Recently, my fishing game has not been on par. A fact that Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, has been quick to point out.

After a few days, I was getting tired of Brody telling me that finding fish is the hardest part of fishing. Once the fish are located, catching then should be easy. To prove his point, Brody invited my brother, Dave, to fish with us (because it seems I have forgotten how to catch fish).

We launched the Pathfinder into the second hour of the rising tide. Our plan (well, at least Brody’s plan) was to target trout along marsh points being swept by the incoming tide. At our first stop, Brody gave no indication of fish. I decided to fish it anyway. As I positioned the boat within casting distance, Dave said, “Dude, you should listen to the dog.”

Undeterred, I cast a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/5-ounce NedLockZ jig to the marsh point. Conditions were perfect. Except there were no fish there. We repeated this process several times. Each time, no indication from Brody and no fish. Not even a single bite.

Each time my brother repeated his advice.

Frustrated, I turned the helm over to Dave. He ran from marsh point to marsh point until Brody barked. Only then did he stop the boat, deploy the trolling and begin to fish. Half joking, I said to Dave and Brody, “Show me how it is done.”

Dave and Brody stepped up to bow. Dave cast a Z-Man StreakZ 3.75 on a Finesse Jig to the marsh point and a trout ate the lure as soon as it hit the water. This brought considerable laughter (at my expense) and heckling from the front of the boat.

Adding insult to injury, Dave and Brody made me take a picture of them with their fish!

Can Brody really find fish? My brother thinks so!