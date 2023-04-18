Fish & Brats:

On Friday afternoon, I was on my weekly pilgrimage to West Marine. When you have multiple boats, you go there a lot. The GPS in my car always thinks that is my destination. Sadly, most of the time, the GPS is right.

On this trip, a Magma propane grill with a rod holder attachment caught my attention. In my mind’s eye, I could see the grill mounted in a transom rod holder of my Yellowfin 32. It looked good. It looked fun. It looked like hot meals on the boat!

After purchasing the grill, I called Elliott (my son) and Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog). Both were excited about hot meals on the boat. On the way home, I stopped at Publix to pick up the three Bs: brats, buns and beer.

Saturday morning, the three of us loaded the Yellowfin with light tackle and the grill. Our plan was to catch Spanish mackerel to use as teasers and skip baits for blue marlin. Before leaving the dock, I wondered aloud if the Magma would fall into the water while we were underway. Elliott replied, “There is only one way to find out.” We laughed and headed to the harbor.

Upon our arrival, the grill was still on the boat and Spanish mackerel were feeding on the surface. We cast Shimano 21-gram Current Sniper jigs to the feeding fish and hooked up immediately. For the next hour or so, we had steady action with Spanish mackerel and bluefish.

The whole time, Brody was staring at the grill. He could sense that his healthy (no beef jerky) diet was about to run off the rails. He looked happy. We decided to make lunch. Elliott fired up the grill. We considered it a major accomplishment that the boat was not set ablaze. Elliott put the brats on. Brody was ecstatic.

Lunch was hot and delicious. Brody’s diet was a trainwreck.