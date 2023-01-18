Fish-finder, stock-trader, man’s best friend

In a couple of weeks, Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) will turn 8 years old. While he may be getting older, Brody is still in peak fish-finding condition. Stock-trading? Well, not so much. Brody acknowledges his portfolio is down, but insists it is a temporary situation. That remains to be seen. How it turns out really does not matter because Brody is much more than a fish-finding and stock-trading dog.

Brody is always happy to see me. Even if I have only been gone for a few minutes. He greets me like I have been gone for years. If someone has no conception of time, should they be trading stock options? Probably not, but I am always touched that he is happy to see me.

Brody is always available to go fishing. Especially since he upgraded his iPhone and iPad to 5G service. Now, he can perform all his trades from the boat. Brody even added me to his service plan. So, I have 5G too. If your dog pays for your mobile phone service, I guess he is still doing OK.

Brody is a local celebrity. I am always surprised by all the people that know who he is. When we are fishing, nearly every boat that passes us calls him by name. When people are on their docks and we idle by, they point and say, “Look, it is Brody, he is a stock-trading dog.”

Of course, given his current portfolio, sometimes they say, “Brody is a dog at trading stocks.”

Yes, Brody is a lot of things. Most of all he is my best friend.

On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m., I will be speaking at Haddrell’s Point Fishing Expo. My topic will be how to fish ultra-light (finesse techniques). These techniques are highly effective and will help you catch more fish. The Expo is being held at Omar Shrine in Mount Pleasant. Contact Haddrell’s Point Tackle for more information. I hope to see you there.