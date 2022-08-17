Fish finding is a full-time job

Recently, while shopping at Publix, I was asked if Brody really helps to find fish. My answer was a resounding YES! Brody really is a fish-finding and stock-trading dog.

As an example, earlier in the week, Elliott and I were fishing for Spanish mackerel. Late in the summer, we use Spanish mackerel for marlin pitch baits. When a marlin comes up behind the boat, we throw a Spanish mackerel rigged with a circle hook at it. Hence the name “pitch” bait. So, we need a good supply of Spanish mackerel to use as bait while fishing offshore. As a bonus, Spanish mackerel are fun to catch on light tackle.

On our bait catching day, the Spanish mackerel were busting glass minnows on the surface. However, they were only on the surface for a short period of time. This made catching them challenging. We had to anticipate where they would pop up and position the boat accordingly. Sometimes this worked. Most of the time we were in the wrong location.

We played this game of cat and mouse for about an hour and managed to catch a few on 28-gram Shimano Current Sniper jigs. Then Brody decided to help us. He walked up to the bow and began barking in the direction he wanted me to move the boat. When the Spanish mackerel popped up, we were in exactly the right position. With Brody’s help we soon had plenty of pitch baits.

Is Brody a fish-finding dog or simply a dog that likes to bark on the bow of the boat? Who knows, but I prefer to think he can actually find fish.