Fish smarter, longer with time change

This year, fishing seems to be ahead of schedule. After catching the first sailfish of the season in February, Brody and I got to thinking that the inshore top water bite might be early as well. Typically, we begin targeting trout and redfish with top water lures in late March and early April. However, with the water temperature in the mid-60-degree range and baitfish already in the creeks, we figured the top water bite might just be happening. So, Brody and I decided to give it a try.

We launched the boat in the late afternoon just as the tide began to rise. After a quick run to a shallow area with lots of oyster bars, Brody laid down and took a nap. I began casting a Zara Spook Junior near submerged oyster bars. The water temperature was 66 degrees and finger mullets were everywhere. Perfect conditions.

Unfortunately, no one told the trout and redfish. After casting the Zara Spook for over an hour without a strike, I asked Brody if we should keep at it. He jumped up on the front deck and sat next to the trolling motor. I took this as a sign to keep fishing top water.

After another hour without a strike, I was about to call it a day. On the next cast, a fish took a swipe at the lure but did not eat it. This told me that my retrieve cadence of the Zara Spook was probably too fast. On the next cast, I changed the retrieve cadence to a hard twitch and a long pause. Still no luck. I made one last cast and let the lure sit while I told Brody it was time to go. We were both startled when a trout crushed the lure.

The trout was not particularly large, but it was the first top water fish of the season. Daylight saving time goes into effect on March 13. So, there will be plenty of time to target trout and redfish with top water lures after work. The season is early. Get out and enjoy it.