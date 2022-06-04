Fisherman’s wrist is no joke

Brody and I are taking a break from fishing. For the past few weeks, my left wrist has been hurting. As it turns out, my doctor says I am fishing too much. Is there such a thing? To tell the truth, I am not sure. However, after a few days of not fishing, my wrist is feeling a little better.

So, what does a fish-finding and stock-trading dog do while on a fishing hiatus? Trade stocks, of course! Brody thinks another GameStop (GME) short squeeze is about to happen. I think he is spending too much time on Reddit.

Thankfully, Bill Spraul shared a photo collage of a recent fishing trip with his grandson, Jake. From the pictures, it looks like Jake is already an accomplished angler. Kudos to Bill and Jake for fishing together. Family makes fishing more fun.Jakes tells me they were fishing in the Wando River using lures and live bait. The big redfish is 18-pounds. Jake caught it with a live finger mullet fished on the bottom. Great catch, Jake!

Hopefully, Brody and I will return to fishing soon. If my wrist recovery is delayed, I will be asking Bill and Jake to share a few more photos of their family fishing adventures.