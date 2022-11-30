Fishin’ ain’t for the faint of heart

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I took my own advice and went fishing.

After fishing for seven straight days, an old repetitive stress injury in my right wrist flared up. Yes, you really can get injured from fishing too much. Unfortunately for me, my wrist began hurting during the best time of the year to fish. It was painful to cast and perform the snap-snap-pause retrieve cadence that makes the Z-Man Finesse TRD irresistible to trout and redfish.

What to do? Stop fishing? When I posed the question to Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) he laughed. Well, I think he laughed. To tell the truth, it was more of a bark. Then he suggested switching to a lure that uses a different retrieve cadence. Great idea!

As it turns out, Brody really is smarter than me.

Brody’s suggestion got me searching through my tackle room for a lure that works with a different retrieve cadence. It took a while, but I eventually selected a 3-inch finesse swim bait. In theory, swim baits catch fish using a slow and steady retrieve. Just what my aching wrist needed. So, I grabbed a package of Z-Man Slim SwimZ and headed to the boat.

It took a bit of trial and error (and searching on YouTube) but I eventually figured out how to fish the lure. A slow and steady retrieve attracts attention and a short and quick burst in the retrieve gets the fish to strike. It was fun experimenting and learning something new. Trout, redfish and flounder readily ate the Slim SwimZ. While there is still much for me to learn about this new (to me) technique, I can say with confidence that it works.