During summer holidays, I typically do not fish. The crowds and general craziness on the water make fishing less interesting. However, if you wake up early you can beat the crowds, catch fish, and contribute to the general craziness after lunch. This was my agenda for Saturday.

My son Elliott and Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, met me on the dock at 6:30 in the morning. Our plan was to target Spanish mackerel in the harbor and nearshore waters. Spanish Mackerel ceviche is quite tasty. It also makes excellent bait for trolling and bottom fishing. Oh yeah, they are fun to catch on light tackle.

Early in the morning, Spanish mackerel push schools of baitfish to the surface and feed aggressively. When they are feeding, they are super easy to catch. Our lure of choice is a Shimano 21-gram Colt Sniper jig. It is effortless to cast long distances and mimics the small baitfish that Spanish mackerel like to eat. Elliott, Brody and I ran the Pathfinder into the nearshore waters and immediately located a school of feeding Spanish. We cast our jigs into the school and let them sink a second or two. If the lure was not immediately eaten when sinking, we would crank it in fast. This often enticed a strike. The action was non-stop, and we limited ourselves to less than an hour.

On the ride back to the dock, we called friends and family to join us for a boat day. After cleaning the fish and the boat, our crew began to arrive. They brought pool floats, beverages, and lunch. We spent the rest of the day riding around and lounging in the water on the pool floats.

Fishing, family, friends, food, and fun make for a great summer holiday.