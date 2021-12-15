Fishing on the fly can be spontaneous fun

Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, has been losing his shirt (well at least his fur) in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin and Solana are down. Way down! However, Brody is unfazed and is buying the dip. He tells me that if he loses everything, he is OK with dropping “stock trading” from his CV. “Celebrity fish-finding dog” suits him just fine.

Given the possible title change, Brody and I have been sharpening our fly-fishing game. The recent warm spell has raised the water temperature significantly. This has the trout back in the shallows and feeding aggressively — the perfect set up for targeting them on the fly.

On Friday, we set out to do just that.

We launched the skiff into the first half of the falling tide. Our plan was to cast fast-sinking Clouser Minnow flies into current seams created by the outgoing tide. For the first hour, we could not locate any fish. I told Brody soon we are just going to call you “dog.” No fishing finding. No stock trading. Just plain old dog.

Thankfully, the second hour of fishing was much better. We located a school of hungry trout in the mouth of a small creek. They were not particularly large but at least they were plentiful. We caught and released trout until my arm was tired of casting.

On the ride back to dock, Brody looked at his cryptocurrency investments. He said something about a nuclear meltdown and good thing he can still find fish. I told him the only title that mattered was “my best friend.”