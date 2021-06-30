Fishing on the fly in Tennessee

The recreational red snapper season is July 9-11. Next week, I will focus on vertical jigging offshore reefs and ledges for giant red snapper. However, this week, Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) wanted to try something different. So, we traveled to the mountains of Tennessee to target rainbow trout in the Tellico River.

As it turns out, Brody is not a fan of wading in mountain streams. However, he was perfectly content to sit on the stream bank and watch me fly-fish. While the Tellico River has a good population of native brook trout, it is also stocked with hatchery-raised rainbow trout. With an abundant supply of hungry trout, fishing was pretty easy.

The fish were not particularly large. Every time I caught and released a fish, Brody would give me a quizzical look. A look that said, “We travelled all this way to catch that tiny fish.”

To make matters worse, there is no internet access along the Tellico River. Thus, Brody was unable to check on his stock portfolio. Recently, he has been a bit touchy about such things. His portfolio took a hit when Ethereum bottomed out. Brody assures me that it will bounce back.

Also, with the positive news on the infrastructure bill, he was wanting to buy call options on some material sector stocks.

For the first time ever, I could tell Brody was ready to stop fishing.

I learned a long time ago to listen to the people (or dog) that manage your money. So, I quit fishing and we headed down the mountain for an early lunch. We found a local burger and beer joint that had internet access. While we waited on our burgers, Brody completed his trades.

He seemed more content after eating his burger.

On my next trip to the mountains, I am leaving him at home.