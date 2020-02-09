Fishing fundraiser brings out the guide in me

Several years ago, I made the decision to stop guiding. While being a guide was fun, it took time away from fishing with my family and friends. However, I still donate fishing trips to help worthwhile causes.

Earlier this year, I donated a trip to a Philip Simmons High School fundraiser. This week, I fished with auction winners Scott and Mac Hebebrand. As it turns out, they live a few docks up Beresford Creek from me. So, I was able to support a great cause and fish with my neighbors!

We started the trip an hour before low tide and began fishing where a small creek was draining into a deeper channel. Scott and Mac cast Z-Man Finesse TRD lures on 1/5-ounce NedLockZ jigs into the creek mouth and let the current sweep their lures into the channel. Everything about the situation looked right, but the bite was slow. Mac released a small redfish and his dad released a small trout. After a few minutes, I fell back into my old guiding mode. When the bite is slow, it is time to go.

Our next location was shallow creek drain. Upon approaching the area, we spotted a big school of redfish. I positioned the Pathfinder within casting distance of the school and deployed the PowerPole to hold us in place.

The redfish were pretty spooky. When our lures hit the water, the school swam away. So, we removed our lures from the jigs and replaced them with lively finger mullet. Scott and Mac cast their baits towards the school and let them sit. It took a few minutes but eventually Mac hooked up with an upper slot redfish. Then another and another. Each time it took a few minutes between bites. So, we had time to chat. Mac attends Philips Simmons High School. He is a super thoughtful and polite young man. Mac is also a very

good angler. This was evident because he was catching most of the fish.

To tell the truth, I think I enjoyed the trip more than Scott and Mac. It was fun sharing our fishery and getting to know my neighbors.

Whenever I give, I get so much more in return. Thanks to Scott and Mac for supporting Philips Simmons and for making our trip so fun.