Fishing is good this time of year, especially with family and friends

Family, friends, food, fun and fishing are integral elements of my Thanksgiving celebration. Throughout the year, I try to cram each of these into every single day. That way, every day is Thanksgiving!

As your families and friends gather together, don’t forget about fishing. Right now, the bite for trout, redfish and flounder is truly outstanding. With low tide being in the middle of the day, anglers can slip out early, catch a bunch of fish on the falling tide, and be home before lunch. If you do sneak out, look for predators to be feeding in the mouth of small creeks that are draining into the main river. Given a short fishing window, make a few casts into each drain and move on (quickly) if you do not get any bites. I assure you the fish are feeding in a creek drain close by. Keep moving until you find the hungry fish.

Right now, the water temperature is in the middle 50-degree range and the water is very clear — perfect conditions for using lures instead of live bait. Try casting a Z-Man TRD (The Deal color) on a 1/5-ounce NedlockZ jig or a 3-inch MinnowZ (Creole Croaker color) on a quarter ounce lead head jig into the mouth of draining creeks. Both lures have been highly effective.

So, during Thanksgiving week, gather your family and friends to enjoy some food, have some fun and do a little fishing. You will be thankful you did!

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at capgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.