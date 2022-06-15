Fishing with no bites in sight

Fishing and catching are not synonymous. Even if you go with Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog. Our tale of woe began with a late afternoon thunderstorm. The storm was a real gully washer. From the house, I could see the water clarity diminish due to all the storm water run-off. This is bad for fishing with lures because the fish need to see the lure to strike it.

Given the poor water clarity, Brody recommended that we stay home and grill steaks on the Traeger. I reminded Brody that his stock portfolio and crypto holdings were all down about 40 percent. So, steak was off the table. Figuratively and literally.

When the storm passed, Brody and I launched the skiff into the beginning of the falling tide. Conditions were less than optimal. The tide was ripping, and the water was muddy. Brody said it was not too late to pick up steaks from Publix and that New York strips were on sale. I must admit, that sounded pretty good. However, I decided to fish and target trout with a top-water lure. I figured the surface commotion created by the Zara Spook top water lure would help trout locate and strike it in the low-visibility conditions.

As it turned out, I was wrong. After casting the Zara Spook for over an hour, not a single fish cooperated. Brody was sulking. I was getting frustrated. About then, I looked up. The storm clouds had parted, and a beautiful sunset was on display.

Brody and I stopped fishing and took in the sight. After a few moments, Brody said we can still get a steak at Longhorn Steakhouse because they close at 10 p.m.

That sounded pretty good to me. We made it just in time.