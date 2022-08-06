Fishing for shade in the sweat of summer

A few days ago, Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog and I went fishing. The wind was calm, and it was oppressively hot. So hot, that Brody was more interested in finding shade than fish. Subsequently, fishing was a bit slow. It seems the heat is more intense when you are not catching fish. To make matters worse, all the ice melted in the cheap soft-side cooler that I keep on the skiff. Brody said that wearing a fur coat in 93-degree heat was no fun and no cold drinks made things intolerable. I agreed and we called it a day.

On the ride back to the dock, I reminded Brody that Father’s Day was coming and hinted that for summer we needed a Yeti soft-side cooler. It would keep our ice and drinks cold for days. Upon our return to the house, FedEx delivered a Yeti soft-side cooler. I was ecstatic and amazed. I wondered how Brody did it. About then, my son, Elliott, called. Before he could even say hello, I asked how does a dog get a Yeti cooler ordered and delivered on the same day? Elliott laughed and said, “Because I ordered it last week. Happy Father’s Day.”

Speaking of Father’s Day, the Daniel Island Kids Fishing Tournament is on Saturday, June 18. The tournament is held at Smythe Park Lake and is a great way for families to fish together. The tournament is being renamed The Danziger Cup to recognize long-time tournament director Fred Danziger. Fred has worked tirelessly to create and grow the tournament. He is an advocate of community giving and support. Thus, every year, tournament proceeds are donated to organizations that support our community. Fred is a kind, thoughtful and selfless person. We are fortunate he is a member of our community.

More information about The Danziger Cup can be found at dicommunity.org and the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club Facebook page.

Mark June 18 on your calendars and come fish The Danziger Cup.