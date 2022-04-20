Fishing solo is lovely but lonely

The upward trends for interest rates and inflation have Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, rebalancing his investment portfolio. Unfortunately, this requires Brody’s complete attention and leaves no time for fishing.

As it turns out, fishing is a lot more challenging without a fish-finding dog. It is unsettling to actually find fish all by myself.

Thankfully, I remembered from my PB (Pre-Brody) days that fish like to hang around oyster bars.

So, I began exploring oyster bars in 1 to 2 feet of water. Using the trolling motor to quietly approach and observe each submerged oyster bar, it became clear that crabs, finger mullet and redfish love oyster bars. All the life in the creeks seems to gravitate toward oysters.

After a few minutes of searching, I spotted a school of redfish holding adjacent to an oyster bar. A quick cast of my Z-Man Finesse TRD lure ahead of the school produced a crushing strike. The fish was not particularly large, but it put up a great fight on light tackle. Plus, I found it all by myself.

After a quick photo and release, I moved from oyster bar to oyster bar in quest of more action. The bite was steady with enough trout, redfish and flounder around to keep things interesting. It felt good to revert to my PB days. However, I really missed having Brody on the boat. So, I called, and he agreed to meet me on the dock after

the market closed.

Curiosity got the best of me. Rather than continuing to fish, I let the boat drift and logged into Brody’s E*TRADE account. It had been a while since I last looked. The gains were surprising. It is a humbling experience to realize your dog has more money than you do!

Well, at least I can still find fish.