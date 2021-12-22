Fishing is a sport of good fortune

When fishing, sometimes it is better to be lucky than good.

On a recent trip with some friends from Shimano — a company that creates fishing tackle — that was certainly the case. Our plan was to run offshore to 90 feet of water and target grouper with some prototype jigging tackle. However, upon leaving the jetties, ocean conditions were extremely rough. After taking a few waves over the bow, we quickly abandoned Plan A.

Plan B was to run 12 miles to the Charleston 60 reef and jig for whatever we could get to bite. Not much of a plan but it was all that the conditions would allow. The ride to the reef was bumpy and wet. Upon arrival, the crew deployed a variety of slow pitch and speed jigs. A strong northeasterly wind, made for a super-fast drift. It was tough to keep our jigs in the strike zone (just above the structure of the reef). For the first hour or so, all we caught was a few black sea bass. Ocean conditions continued to deteriorate.

Undeterred, the crew kept on jigging. I lost focus for a few minutes and let the boat drift away from the structure. Thankfully for me, the boat drifted over a huge school of bull redfish. I was surprised they were holding so far away from the reef. All four anglers hooked up. The level of excitement went through the roof. There was hooting, hollering and even a few curse words. Suddenly, I was the best captain ever. From zero to hero. Amid all the praise from the crew, I failed to mention that finding the redfish was a complete accident.

As I framed a picture of the crew holding their catches before release, I thought to myself, “better lucky than good.”