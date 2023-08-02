Fishing for tips

In early January, Brody and I were fishing. A boat with a couple of guys on it stopped and asked Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) for a stock tip.

To my surprise, Brody recommended buying Tesla. A stock that had seen significant erosion in share price and market capitalization.

So, I quickly reminded Brody’s fans that he is not licensed with the American Kennel Association or the Securities and Exchange Commission. He is simply a dog that fishes with me a lot. The fans laughed and went on their merry way.

Fast forward to Friday, Jan. 3. Brody and I are once again fishing. The same two guys stop and are super excited to see Brody.

They asked permission to pull alongside. When they got close to my skiff, they handed me several bags of beef jerky (Brody’s favorite treat). They told us that as a joke, they each purchased a few shares of Tesla, and their shares went up dramatically in value.

The beef jerky was in appreciation for Brody’s stock tip. After a few laughs and a reminder that Brody is just a dog, I went back to fishing. Brody started eating beef jerky and was absolutely no help in finding fish.

After several minutes of searching for redfish in shallow water, Brody pulled his head out of a beef jerky bag and jumped onto the bow of the boat. I figured he was going to throw up or point out some fish.

Thankfully, it was the latter. A school of redfish was adjacent to a shallow oyster bar. I cast my lure to the fish and hooked up. Brody returned to eating beef jerky.

It took a few minutes to land the redfish. When I asked Brody to take my picture, he was fast asleep. Apparently, in a beef jerky-induced coma. With my fish-finding dog out of commission, I laughed and called it day.