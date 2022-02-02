Fishing until you can’t feel your fingers

Given back-to-back winter storms, my fishing has been somewhat curtailed. When I have braved the elements, the redfish bite in the shallows has been pretty good. Trout are still around but the cold water has them acting pretty lethargic. For both species, a slow “do nothing” retrieve seems to get the most bites.

Typically, I fish until I can’t feel my fingers anymore. This usually happens in less than an hour. So, my trips have been fairly short. Leaving Brody and me with a lot of spare time. Let me tell you, idle paws are the devil’s work. Brody is bored. When Brody is bored, we both get into trouble.

Last Thursday afternoon, in preparation for high winds and freezing temperatures, I took down all the hanging baskets. My wife takes pride in the hanging baskets. Especially the smaller ones. However, Brody thought the small baskets were toys and picked one up. I told him the baskets were not toys. He acknowledged and put the basket down.

That night, Brody was wildly running around the yard. I called him to see what was up. He came carrying a small hanging basket in his mouth. I laughed and we played catch with it. The next day, all the small baskets were spread across the yard and completely destroyed. My wife Amy was horrified.

Thinking quickly, I speculated that the local deer herd must have eaten them. This made sense to Amy as we have had a bit of a deer problem. About then, Brody came bounding up with a small basket in his mouth. Amy was not looking so I took it and threw it into the woods. Unfortunately, Brody thought we were playing catch. He ran into the woods and brought the basket back to Amy. Trying not to laugh, I speculated that Brody had retrieved the basket from the menacing deer herd. I could not pull it off. Laughing, I confessed. Amy

did not see the humor in it.

So, Brody and I are fishing again. Regardless of the weather. You could say we are out in the cold. Figuratively and literally.