Flying Fish close season at City Swim Meet

Technically, the Daniel Island Flying Fish finished in fifth place July 11 as the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association culminated its 2021 season with the City Swim Meet, which was held indoors for the first time at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

But a year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 event, it was a victory just to be back in the pool for coach Rose Van Metre’s Flying Fish. There was esprit de corps and excellent effort as the Flying Fish set two meet records as the swimmers represented Daniel Island well.

Snee Farm won the event for the seventh straight year with 2,910 points while North Charleston was second with 2,819. Northbridge Terrace, with 2,629 points, was third while Parkshore was fourth with 2,538.5. Daniel Island held down fifth with 2,521 points.

It was a season in which the Daniel Island Property Owners Association had a big role in making sure the 2021 season happened.

“They started the process back in January to plan for this summer,” Van Metre said. “It was uncertain during the planning whether we would actually compete this season, but everyone continued to be positive and think outside the box to make the season a reality. Our swimmers were so happy to be back this year and thrived this season.”

In the boys 11-12 age group, the Flying Fish set a City Meet record in the 200 medley relay as Brady Evin, Jackson Muller, LJ LeVeen and Connor Good set a blistering pace to claim gold.

In the girls 7-8 age group, Ronel St. Germaine was a double gold medal winner with a meet record in the 25-yard freestyle while claiming a second gold medal in the 25 butterfly. She also anchored the winning 100 freestyle, which also included Sophia Davis, Charlotte LeVeen and Addie Harridge.

In girls 9-10, Lilah May claimed gold in the 50 butterfly, while finishing fifth in both the 50 backstroke and 100 IM.

In boys 9-10, Jason Chalupsky placed first in the 100 IM, second in the 50 breaststroke and third in the 50 butterfly.

In boys 11-12, Connor Good claimed gold in the 50 free and 50 backstroke while claiming bronze in the 100 IM.

In girls 13-14, Mackenzie LeVeen finished first in the 50 breaststroke, sixth in the 50 backstroke and ninth in the

100 IM.

Van Metre had praise for her senior swimmers, who concluded their careers.

“They were happy and thankful to be able to swim during their senior year, mentoring the younger swimmers,” Van Metre said. “They continued Flying Fish traditions, were great team siblings, and showed much heart this season.”

Owen Conley will attend University of South Carolina, Quinn Dewitt will attend High Point University and Hannah Martin will attend the University of Virginia.

“We will miss them but can’t wait to watch them make the world a better place,” Van Metre said.

Van Metre also had praise for her coaching staff whose members are Flying Fish alumni.

“Claire Greenburg, Kaitlyn Jackson, Emma Pizzo, Carter Rose, and Eliza Stanley were such a big help,” Van Metre said. “Also, Peyton Arnett is a current swimmer and coach. We would not have been so successful without them.”

Here are the top 10 finishers for the Daniel Island Flying Fish at the City Meet on July 10-11, 2021: