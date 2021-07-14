Flying Fish close season at City Swim Meet
Wed, 07/14/2021 - 8:51am admin
Age 11-12 boys 200 medley relay team sets new record to win gold
By:
Philip M. Bowman
Technically, the Daniel Island Flying Fish finished in fifth place July 11 as the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association culminated its 2021 season with the City Swim Meet, which was held indoors for the first time at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.
But a year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 event, it was a victory just to be back in the pool for coach Rose Van Metre’s Flying Fish. There was esprit de corps and excellent effort as the Flying Fish set two meet records as the swimmers represented Daniel Island well.
Snee Farm won the event for the seventh straight year with 2,910 points while North Charleston was second with 2,819. Northbridge Terrace, with 2,629 points, was third while Parkshore was fourth with 2,538.5. Daniel Island held down fifth with 2,521 points.
It was a season in which the Daniel Island Property Owners Association had a big role in making sure the 2021 season happened.
“They started the process back in January to plan for this summer,” Van Metre said. “It was uncertain during the planning whether we would actually compete this season, but everyone continued to be positive and think outside the box to make the season a reality. Our swimmers were so happy to be back this year and thrived this season.”
In the boys 11-12 age group, the Flying Fish set a City Meet record in the 200 medley relay as Brady Evin, Jackson Muller, LJ LeVeen and Connor Good set a blistering pace to claim gold.
In the girls 7-8 age group, Ronel St. Germaine was a double gold medal winner with a meet record in the 25-yard freestyle while claiming a second gold medal in the 25 butterfly. She also anchored the winning 100 freestyle, which also included Sophia Davis, Charlotte LeVeen and Addie Harridge.
In girls 9-10, Lilah May claimed gold in the 50 butterfly, while finishing fifth in both the 50 backstroke and 100 IM.
In boys 9-10, Jason Chalupsky placed first in the 100 IM, second in the 50 breaststroke and third in the 50 butterfly.
In boys 11-12, Connor Good claimed gold in the 50 free and 50 backstroke while claiming bronze in the 100 IM.
In girls 13-14, Mackenzie LeVeen finished first in the 50 breaststroke, sixth in the 50 backstroke and ninth in the
100 IM.
Van Metre had praise for her senior swimmers, who concluded their careers.
“They were happy and thankful to be able to swim during their senior year, mentoring the younger swimmers,” Van Metre said. “They continued Flying Fish traditions, were great team siblings, and showed much heart this season.”
Owen Conley will attend University of South Carolina, Quinn Dewitt will attend High Point University and Hannah Martin will attend the University of Virginia.
“We will miss them but can’t wait to watch them make the world a better place,” Van Metre said.
Van Metre also had praise for her coaching staff whose members are Flying Fish alumni.
“Claire Greenburg, Kaitlyn Jackson, Emma Pizzo, Carter Rose, and Eliza Stanley were such a big help,” Van Metre said. “Also, Peyton Arnett is a current swimmer and coach. We would not have been so successful without them.”
Here are the top 10 finishers for the Daniel Island Flying Fish at the City Meet on July 10-11, 2021:
Ages 7-8
• Benji Cumpelik, Marko Franic, Ronel St. Germaine and Sophia Davis - 2nd place 100 Mixed Medley Relay
Girls
• Ronel St. Germaine - 1st in 25-yard freestyle,
1st 25-yard butterfly
• Sophia Davis - 5th 25-yard freestyle
• Charlotte LeVeen - 6th 25-yard breaststroke
• Sophia Davis, Charlotte LeVeen, Addie Harridge and Ronel St Germaine - 1st Place Girls
100 freestyle relay
Boys
• Owen Sullivan - 8th 25 freestyle
• Benji Cumpelik - 3rd 25 backstroke, 6th
25 butterfly
• Marko Franic - 7th 25 butterfly
• Atticus Sherry - 8th 25 breaststroke
• Marko Franic, AJ Hanhauser, Carter Delman, Benji Cumpelik - 3rd 100-yard free relay
Ages 9-10
• Charlotte Good, Jason Chalupsky, Lilah May and Colton Salta - 2nd place 200 Mixed Medley Relay
Girls
• Charlotte Good - 3rd 50 Freestyle, 4th 50 backstroke and 6th 100 IM
• Lilah May - 1st 50 butterfly, 5th 50 backstroke and 5th 100 IM
• Willa LeVeen - 4th 50 freestyle and 6th
50 breaststroke
• Bridgette DeWolf - 8th 50 breaststroke
• Sarah Ligon - 9th 50 butterfly
• Willa LeVeen, Lilah May, Sarah Ligon and
Charlotte Good - 2nd place 200 freestyle relay
Boys
• Jason Chalupsky - 1st place 100 IM, 2nd Place
50 breaststroke and 3rd place 50 butterfly.
• Colton Salta - 9th 50 free and 10th 50 backstroke
Ages 11-12
• Katherine Norton, Brady Evin, Connor Good and Gabi Sullivan - 3rd Place 200 Mixed Medley Relay
Girls
• Gabi Sullivan - 9th 50 Freestyle, 9th 50 backstroke
• Katherine Sullivan - 9th 50 butterfly
• Katherine Norton, Violet Hux, Ivey Hicks and Gabi Sullivan - 5th 11/12 Girls 200 free relay
Boys
• Connor Good - 1st 50 free, 1st 50 backstroke and 3rd 100 IM
• Brady Evin - 2nd 50 back 6th 50 butterfly and 4th 100 IM
• Addison Stuart - 3rd 50 Free and 6th 50
breaststroke
• LJ LeVeen - 5th 50 butterfly
• Jackson Muller - 5th 50 breaststroke
• Brady Evin, Jackson Muller, LJ LeVeen and Connor Good - 1st Place Boys 200 Medley Relay - new City Meet record.
Ages 13-14
• Ellie Chalupsky, Mackenzie LeVeen, Bryce May and Evans Baker - 3rd place Mixed Medley Relay
Girls
• Ellie Chalupsky - 4th 50 freestyle 3rd 50 butterfly and 5th 100 IM
• Mackenzie LeVeen - 1st 50 breaststroke, 6th 50 backstroke and 9th 100 IM
• Mackenzie LeVeen, Elena Evin, Grace Ward and Ellie Chalupsky - 6th Girls 200 Free Relay
Boys
• Bryce May - 8th 50 freestyle and 8th 50 backstroke
• Baker Evans - 9th 50 backstroke and 8th 50 butterfly
• Pierce Walker - 10th 50 breaststroke
• Bryce May, JJ Vance, Pierce Walker and Evans Baker- 3rd Boys 200 free relay
Ages 15-18
• Justin Hafner, Hannah Martin, Zoe Dewitt and Quinn Dewitt - 10th place 200 Mixed Medley Relay
Boys
• Justin Hafner - 9th 50 freestyle and 9th
50 butterfly
• Quinn Dewitt - 10th 50 freestyle
• Quinn Dewitt, Owen Conley, Carlisle Stanley
and Justin Hafner - 8th Boys 200 free relay