Flying Fish end season strong with second place finish at City Meet

The annual City Swim Meet, which showcases the top talent in the Lowcountry, always is, and always will be, about quality.

This year’s event, the 52nd in the illustrious history of the meet, was no exception. But as in recent years, the City Swim Meet was also about quantity.

Snee Farm, based in Mount Pleasant, rolled to its sixth consecutive championship with a victory over the Daniel Island Flying Fish, and the difference was quantity as Snee Farm showed great depth. Snee Farm scored a meet record 3,231.5 points to the Flying Fish’s 2,359 points. Hobcaw Yacht Club claimed third place with 2,335.5 points.

The end-of-the-season meet is a celebration of success. It is also is a time to say goodbye.

Veteran Flying Fish coach Rose Van Metre knows the routine well. She was pleased with her team’s success, but always finds it hard to say goodbye.

“We had three graduating seniors who we will miss but wish them the best of luck next year,” Van Metre said. “Eliza Stanley swam with Daniel Island for nine seasons, was a junior coach for many years and coached the 10-and-unders this season. She is attending the University of Tennessee.”

“Noland Griffith swam for Daniel Island for nine years and coached the 10-and-unders this season,” Van Metre added. “Noland is attending the University of South Carolina. Luke Johnson was a first-time swimmer for Daniel Island this season and will be attending the College of Charleston.”

While the trio of talented swimmers hung up their Flying Fish goggles and swim caps for the last time, the youth served up some tremendous efforts.

The Flying Fish 7-8 girls won the overall points standing for their age group. Lilah May captured gold in the 25-yard freestyle and finished eighth in the 25-yard butterfly. The 7-8 100-yard freestyle team of Charlotte Good, Willa LeVeen, Sarah Ligon and May finished in first for another gold medal.

The Flying fish had three other gold medalists.

Jackson Muller claimed the gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle while Connor Good won the 50-yard backstroke. They competed in the 9-10 age group.

Merritt Zieminick claimed victory in the 50-yard breaststroke in the 11-12 age group.

Van Metre says the swimming team is a reflection of the community, and she had praise for everyone who contributed to the Flying Fish team’s success.

“I would also like to recognize our coaches,” Van Metre said. “All but one swam for Daniel Island: Claire Greenburg, Annalise Hafner, Emma Pizzo, Carter Rose and Rachael Young. Our 10-and-under coaches were Eliza Stanley, Nolan Griffith and Kaitlyn Jackson. These coaches were great role models for our swimmers and taught our swimmers good sportsmanship, and, that as swimmer, you can work hard, get better and have fun. We would like to wish them luck next year at college.”

Van Metre also thanked the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association for their support and encouragement this season.

“We also have fantastic sponsors,” Van Metre said. “The season would not have been as successful without their support.”

City Meet - Flying Fish Results Top finishers (1st place – 5th place)

7-8 age group 100 medley relay:

4th place - Colton Salta, Elle Gaine, Jason Chalupsky and Lilah May

25 free:

1st place, girls - Lilah May

4th place, boys - Jason Chalupsky

25 fly:

2nd place, boys - Jason Chalupsky

25 back:

4th place, girls - Ronel St Germain

25 breast:

4th place, girls - Charlotte Good,

5th place, girls - Elle Gaine

100 free relay

1st place, girls - Charlotte Good, Willa LeVeen, Sarah Ligon and Lilah May

9-10 age group

200 medley relay:

4th place – Katherine Norton, Gabi Sullivan, LJ LeVeen and Jackson Muller

50 free:

1st place, boys - Jackson Muller

50 fly:

4th place, boys - LJ LeVeen

5th place, boys - Connor Good

50 back:

1st place, boys - Connor Good

100 IM:

4th place, boys - Connor Good

200 free relay:

2nd place, boys (broke the existing record) - Connor Good, Brady Evin, LJ LeVeen and Jackson Muller

11-12 age group

Medley relay:

3rd place - Mallory Kowalski, Merritt Zieminick, Bryce May and Evans Baker

50 free:

5th place, girls - Merritt Zieminick 50 back:

4th place, girls - Ellie Chalupsky

50 breast:

1st place, girls - Merritt Zieminick

5th place, boys - Aidan Lentsch

100 IM:

5th place, girls - Merritt Zieminick

200 free relay:

2nd place, girls - Merritt Zieminick, Mallory Kowalski, Ann Wesley Shaw and Ellie Chalupsky

3rd place, boys -Bryce May, Aidan Lentsch, JJ Vance and Evans Baker

13-14 age group

50 free:

5th place, boys - Gabe Grimm

100 IM:

4th place, boys - Gabe Grimm

200 free relay:

5th place, boys - Asher Western, Justin Hafner, Charlie Beck and Gabe Grimm

15-18 age group

50 breast:

3rd place, boys - Ethan Griffith

100 IM:

5th place, boys - Ethan Griffith

200 free relay:

5th place, girls - CG Soper, Grace Lake, Maya Gerding and Eliza Stanley

