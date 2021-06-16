Flying Fish get back into the swim of things

Of course, winning and losing is still important to the Daniel Island Flying Fish swimming team. But for 2021, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association’s season, the mind-set just might be to go out and have fun and enjoy a step toward normalcy.

“We’re blessed and just so happy to be here,” said Flying Fish veteran coach Rose Van Metre. “The kids are so happy. The parents are so happy, although they aren’t allowed on the (pool) deck. But the parents are happy their children are swimming again, and that their children have a chance to be around other swimmers.”

This year’s team membership is down slightly. In past years, the roster usually included 260-270 members. This year, the roster is at about 220 swimmers.

Usually, school is out for the summer, and the team practices early in the morning before the summer sun makes its presence felt. But school doesn’t conclude until Thursday (June 17) so the team practices in the afternoon. So, instead of practicing on Fridays, the team holds a “Fun

Friday” that includes building esprit de corps. That allows Daniel Island residents an opportunity to enjoy the Pierce Park Pool, which is home to the Flying Fish.

At first, the Daniel Island Property Owners Association limited the number of swimmers to 75 at one time. That number moved to 100 and then to 149 swimmers.

Because of different protocols and different community pool guidelines, the CCAA allowed teams to decide whether or not to host dual meets. The Flying Fish have two, including one that was scheduled for this week at Hobcaw and another at the North Charleston Aquatic Center,

which just might be the Taj Mahal of local swim facilities. The facility will also host the City Swim Meet Championships, which are slated for July 9-11.

The lack of dual meets caused Van Metre to be creative. She divided the team into three groups and has intrasquad meets. The teams are divided into red, white and blue in a tribute to the 2020 Olympics, which was postponed until next month in Tokyo. The Olympics are a year late because of the pandemic, but should provide motivation for the swimmers.

The team’s numbers are down slightly, but there is plenty of talent in each age group.

Swimmers to keep an eye on include Elle Chalupsky and Mackenzie LeVeen (13-14 girls); Benji Cumpelik and Ronel St. Germaine (7-8 boys); Lilah May, Charlotte Good and Willa LeVeen (9-10 girls); Jason Chalupsky (9-10 boys); and seniors Owen Conley, Hannah Martin and Quinn DeWitt.

The 11-12 boys will be very competitive with Connor Good, Brady Evin, L.J. LeVeen, Addison Stuart and Jackson Muller leading the way.

Van Metre noted all the swimmers on the team will contribute this summer.

She also pointed out Flying Fish alumni are helping out this summer as well, instructing the younger swimmers.

“It’s been a great season,” Van Metre said. “We have been rolling with the punches. It’s been a little crazy at times. But it’s worth it.”