Flying Fish seniors bid farewell to DI teammates
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 9:05am admin
By:
Philip M. Bowman
It was supposed to be their last splash as competitive swimmers for the summer – and their careers. But for three just-graduated members of the Daniel Island Flying Fish team, the season never materialized, including one of the biggest mile-markers of the summer – the annual City Swim Meet, which features more than 3,000 area swimmers, and thousands of memories.
The three swimmers are Alex Pawlik, Ian Laro and Kaitlyn Jackson. All three swam for coach Rose Van Metre as a member of the Flying Fish team and at Bishop England High School.
But the three weren’t only swimming for medals this summer. This summer would mark the last time they would have a teammate who was 12 years younger than them. So they were there to mentor, to refine leadership qualities and to have one last experience as a teen before life begins to get a little more complicated now that high school is in the rear view mirror.
The Daniel Island News asked all three seniors to reflect on their time on the team, their best memories as a member of the Flying Fish, and about their future. Oh, yeah, we also asked them what it was like without a summer of swimming.
Kaitlyn Jackson (9 years on the team)
What are the best memory/memories you have on the team?
My best memory on the team is being able to be a part of a team that has such a family-like atmosphere. Some of my best friends have come from the Flying Fish and my teammates and coaches always made the swim team season memorable.
What are your plans for next year?
My plan next year is to go to The University of South Carolina majoring in psychology. I also hope to be able to coach next summer.
What did you miss most about this past season?
I missed being around all of these kids this past summer. All of the swimmers really enjoy it and it’s unfortunate that we didn’t get a season. I also miss popsicles after practice and water polo!! We have fun Fridays where we have popsicles after practice and we will play games like water polo.
Do you have any words of encouragement for future DI swimmers?
My words of encouragement would be, do not miss an event!!!! I speak from past experience you don’t want to do it, haha! Most importantly, have fun. DI Flying Fish is an amazing team and you will have the best summer.
Alex Pawlik (6 years on the team)
What are the best memory/memories you have on the team?
One of my favorite memories of the DI swim team has to be the first time we did the rooster cheer as a team. I had never experienced anything like it.
What are your plans for next year?
I am taking a gap year before going to USC.
What did you miss most about this past season?
I actually find I miss the tiring workouts. The workouts could be extremely hard if you made them hard, and I enjoyed pushing myself to the limit every time.
Do you have any words of encouragement for future DI swimmers?
Put effort into practice. The pain is worth the result. Also that sound is just the port. Whenever the kids hear thunder they want to get out of the pool when oftentimes the sound is “The Port” — the containers being taken off the ships onto the port.
Ian Laro (3 years on the team)
What are the best memory/memories you have on the team?
The best memory I can remember is the ice cream social and the chance to get to know the younger swimmers.
What are your plans for next year?
Next year I will be going to Rutgers University. Although it’ll be online for at least the first semester, I’m sure that it is in my best interest.
What did you miss most about this past season?
I miss seeing the people that I swam with, everyone was so friendly, and there was more than enough friendly competition.
Do you have any words of encouragement for future DI swimmers?
Just make sure to encourage and challenge each other to swim your fastest!