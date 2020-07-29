Flying Fish seniors bid farewell to DI teammates

It was supposed to be their last splash as competitive swimmers for the summer – and their careers. But for three just-graduated members of the Daniel Island Flying Fish team, the season never materialized, including one of the biggest mile-markers of the summer – the annual City Swim Meet, which features more than 3,000 area swimmers, and thousands of memories.

The three swimmers are Alex Pawlik, Ian Laro and Kaitlyn Jackson. All three swam for coach Rose Van Metre as a member of the Flying Fish team and at Bishop England High School.

But the three weren’t only swimming for medals this summer. This summer would mark the last time they would have a teammate who was 12 years younger than them. So they were there to mentor, to refine leadership qualities and to have one last experience as a teen before life begins to get a little more complicated now that high school is in the rear view mirror.

The Daniel Island News asked all three seniors to reflect on their time on the team, their best memories as a member of the Flying Fish, and about their future. Oh, yeah, we also asked them what it was like without a summer of swimming.