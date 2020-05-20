Follow the oysters, find the trout, even in awful conditions

When fishing, you just have to take what Mother Nature gives you. Or, be willing to stay home.

On Sunday, Mother Nature gave us conditions that had me thinking about staying home. A strong wind blowing against the incoming tide made for standing waves in the Wando River. The heavy wave action made for poor water clarity. Simply awful conditions for targeting trout on the fly. While preparing my skiff to launch, the thought of going home did cross my mind. I was on the fence. So, I asked Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) what we should do. He responded by jumping into the skiff. We were going fishing.

It was a wet and bumpy ride up the Wando. Brody and I quickly changed plans and tucked into the relative calm of Beresford Creek. We pulled up to a wind-sheltered shoreline with lots of oyster bars. The water clarity was not great, but it was better than every place else.

In these conditions, the fly rod was out of the question. I picked up my favorite 8-pound class spinning outfit and tied on a Z-Man 1/5-ounce NedlockZ jig with a Finesse TRD lure. After the wet ride, Brody was more interested in getting dry than finding fish. So, I made a random cast to an irregular spot in the shoreline and a trout ate the Finesse TRD. Somehow or another, Brody and I stumbled upon a hot trout bite. Most were small, in the 12- to 14-inch range, but we did not care.

Awful conditions. Lots of trout. We thanked Mother Nature!

For the next few hours, we searched for areas out of the wind with oysters and better water clari-ty. Almost every time we found this combination of elements, we also found trout.

I patted Brody on the head and thanked him for making me go fishing. A few minutes later it started to rain. Brody said it was time to go home. Who am I to argue with a fish-finding and stock-trading dog? We called it a day.

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at capgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.