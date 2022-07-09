Football pick ‘em challenge returns; enter for a chance to win a Sermet’s gift card

This week we kick off The Daniel Island News Pigskin Pick ‘Em Challenge.

The challenge is brought to you each week, with the chance for readers to win great area restaurant gift cards from our group of committed and competitive sponsors. You can enter the contest by entering the link in the headline to this article into your browser or by clicking on the link on our Facebook page. You can also sign up to receive the ballot via weekly email each Tuesday by contacting katherine@thedanielislandnews.com . Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday to be eligible.

The sponsor challenge is wide open this year. Will one of our returning sponsors be the champion this year? Ashley Severance of Atlantic Properties, Carolina One’s Nancy Crick and Michael Patterson and Chris Mingledorff of Mingledorff & Patterson, Attorney at Law, return to compete.

New sponsors this year are Luke Billman of Sierra Pacific Mortgage, Colby Hollifield of Daniel Island Ferry and Edie Coupe of Daniel Island Real Estate. Also new this year is “Quackie” – he will be competing on behalf of the Daniel Island Rotary Club.

Rounding out the competition is The Daniel Island News sports writer Phil Bowman. Phil is an Ohio sports fan who frequently makes his picks from the heart.

The sponsor with the best winning record at the end of Super Bowl week receives a $500 donation from the paper to his or her charity of choice. Support these sponsors by using their services and compete against them each week for great gift cards.

This week you have a chance to beat Ashley Severance of Atlantic Properties – the prize is a $50 gift card to Sermet’s.