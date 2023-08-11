Football playoffs: Iron Horses run over Manning, Bishops lose

The Philip Simmons High School football team continues to run the football with amazing success.

As a result, the Iron Horses continue to win.

The Iron Horses opened the Class AAA state playoffs Nov. 3 with 414 yards rushing to gain a 48-22 victory over the Manning Monarchs.

“It was a great win, a great start to the playoffs,” said PSHS coach Eric Bendig, whose squad tied the school record with its 10th victory of the season. “Obviously, we wanted that No. 1 seed, but it didn’t happen.

The Iron Horses, who upped their record to 10-1, did nothing fancy, and threw only two passes the entire game. The Monarchs, who finished with an 8-3 record, had to know the Iron Horses were going to run the football. Problem was, they just didn’t have an answer to slow down a team that averaged 12.6 yards per carry.

K.J. Asbury led the way with 15 carries for 232 yards and four scores, including a 62-yard TD. He caught both passes for 39 yards. He now has 1,917 yards rushing on 169 carries. He’s rushed for 26 touchdowns. Sharod Williams also shone with 12 carries for 136 yards and three TDs, including a 61-yard run to pay dirt.

Coach Eric Bendig said his team’s first-half effort was the best he’s been a part of at the school. The Iron Horses scored on every possession in the first half to take a 27-0 lead.

The Iron Horses upped their record to 10-1 and will be on the road Friday, Nov. 10, when they travel to play Brookland-Cayce. The Bearcats enter with a 9-2 record and a seven-game winning streak. They have not lost since midseason when they dropped back-to-back games against A.C. Flora and Chapin. Both losses were by seven points.

“They are almost a carbon copy of us,” Bendig said of Brookland-Cayce. “They like to run the football. They have some talented skill-position players and are big and physical up front on the line.”

Linebacker Bryce Smalls led the Iron Horses with 17 tackles, including eight solo stops. He also caused a fumble.

Michael Spignardo was credited with 12 tackles, including three solos.

Bishop England loses to Hampton County 33-7

Meanwhile, Bishop England’s season came to an end as Hampton County posted a 33-7 victory over the Bishops in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

Hampton County, which improved to 10-1, took a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter against the visitors and expanded the margin to 19-0 at halftime.

The Hurricanes, who won their fifth consecutive game, have been one of the most dominant teams in Class AA this fall, outscoring foes 393-90.

Bishop England finished the season with a 2-9 record and have posted a 4-19 record the past two seasons.