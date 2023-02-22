Former BE ace, CofC’s Brooks to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

The best is yet to come.

That’s the mantra of Daniel Brooks, his family, friends and teammates after the talented College of Charleston pitcher tore his ulnar collateral ligament, which will require Tommy John Surgery and a rehab period that should take 12-14 months.

“It’s a tough way to end the season before it really got going,” said the former Bishop England star who has such an impressive upside that he should still be one of the top players when the 2024 Major League Draft unfolds. “I’m going to get through it. I’m going to do the best I can.”

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound sophomore right-hander oozed potential last spring when he was named to the Colonial Athletic Association’s all-rookie team. Brooks was overpowering at times with a fastball that was clocked in the upper 90s. He struck out 55 batters in 44 1/3 innings of work.

Brooks made 12 appearances his freshman season and showed promise in his 10 starts in 2022, posting a 2-2 record and a 4.87 ERA, while limiting opposing hitters to a .221 batting average.

Brooks was doing routine bullpen preparation last week to get ready for his first start of the season, which was scheduled to come over the weekend. But something didn’t seem right and after an examination by team doctors, Brooks’ season was shut down.

He will undergo Tommy John Surgery, a procedure perfected by Dr. Frank Jobe in 1974. The surgery stabilizes the elbow, eliminates pain and restores the range of motion in the arm. Most athletes who undergo this surgery come back better than ever.

The surgery will be performed by a team doctor of the Atlanta Braves. That should make the surgery go smoothly. One of the things that should help Brooks in his recovery is his religious faith. He became a born-again Christian last year.

“I was baptized last year,” Brooks said. “This is a test and it will work out for the best. This will give me a chance to step away from baseball for now and focus on my religion, my relationship with God.”

Brooks was one of the Cougars top players in the 2021 recruiting class after a stellar career at BE.

As a senior at BE, he was all-state in basketball and was awesome on the diamond.

Brooks led the Bishops with a .379 batting average and 34 RBI his senior season and was dynamite on the mound. He struck out 75 batters in 44 innings while walking only 15. He recorded a 1.45 ERA.

His father, Steven Brooks, is optimistic his son will return better than ever.

“He is extremely upbeat and looking forward to getting back next season to perform at an even higher level than ever before,” Steven posted on social media. “We appreciate our family and friends who have communicated privately with us and especially with Daniel to express your support and encouragement. Please keep him in your prayers throughout his recovery.

“Daniel’s California fans (family) planned a trip for opening weekend to watch Daniel pitch,” Steven added. “God had a different plan. The best is yet to come.”