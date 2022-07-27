Former BE ace Gilbert drafted by NY Yankees

If you think the Major League Baseball Draft is an exact science, think back to 1966 when it was held for only the second time in history.

The New York Mets had the first pick that year and took catcher Steve Chilcott, who played high school baseball in Lancaster, California. He played in the minors from 1966-72, and never reached “The Show.” He is one of three first-round picks who never played in the Majors.

The second player taken in the ’66 draft? Reggie Jackson. He went on to become one of the greatest sluggers in baseball history and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He earned the nickname “Mr. October” because he was beyond clutch in numerous World Series appearances.

That’s why former Bishop England star left-handed pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert was upbeat on July 19 when he was taken in the 13th round, the 400th pick, on the third day of the draft by the New York Yankees after three solid seasons as a member of the Clemson Tigers.

“It’s definitely exciting,” said Gilbert, who signed his contract with the Yankees five days later when he arrived at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa, Florida. “When it’s draft day, you definitely have your mind on it. But you don’t know what to expect.”

Gilbert committed to Clemson during his freshman season at BE. While he had draft potential, he opted to head to the Upstate and play for Monte Lee and the Tigers. He was the first Tiger taken by the Yankees in the draft since Brody Koerner in 2015.

Gilbert received some all-American recognition after posting a 5-2 record this past season, pitching in 19 games – five as a starter. He struck out 56 batters in 45 innings with a 5.20 ERA.

Gilbert was hardly one-dimensional during his time at Clemson as he was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll all three years.

Gilbert finished with a 9-8 career record with three saves and a 3.35 ERA.

Gilbert is able to recite Yankees’ facts and figures without even a hesitation that you think he majored in pinstripes.

“There’s no other organization like the Yankees in baseball,” Gilbert said. “Everything about the Yankees is about tradition and class, from the New York on their caps, to their pinstripes to their 27 World Series championships. It’s a fantastic organization. I just want to grow my game.”

Gilbert isn’t sure how the Yankees will use him. But he’s pitched in every situation whether it be a starter, long reliever, set-up man and closer.

Gilbert excelled at baseball and swimming during his prep career at BE. He helped Bishop England win three straight state baseball titles, earning all-state and All-America honors in his prep career.

“He is the best pitcher we have had here at BE since I have been associated with the program,” longtime BE baseball coach Mike Darnell told the Daniel Island News in 2019.

Gilbert was 26-1 as a pitcher at BE with a microscopic ERA of 0.63. He pitched in 175 two-thirds innings and struck out 278.