Former BE ace Runey now pitching down under in Australia

Shawn Runey remembers well when he told his parents he wanted to play baseball in Australia. Their response: “What, Australia?”

Runey’s parents, Maureen and John, knew their son loved baseball enough to become a globetrotter. Not only would it be a change in lifestyle, it would also be a change in hemispheres.

Runey, who pitched at Bishop England High School, told his parents it was a way to continue his baseball career and at least it was a country in which its citizens speak English.

“They were excited for me and very proud,” said Runey, who was the Bishops’ winning pitcher against Seneca in the 2017 state championship game. “They know my dreams have always been to play baseball after college ball was over whether that be in the Major Leagues or a semi-pro team in the United States. But I told them that I wanted to play overseas. Either way, I’d be achieving my dreams little by little with this next step in my career. Ultimately, they were very happy for me.”

Runey’s team in Australia is the Berwick City Cougars and they began play on Oct. 1. The Cougars are a semi-pro team in the State League Division 1, the level below the Aussie professional league.

Berwick City cannot pay Runey directly with a salary. But the team could provide Runey a part-time job. He works three days a week and makes enough money to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

There have been changes in his lifestyle, however.

“The biggest transition I have had to make moving to Australia has been to get used to not seeing my family or girlfriend every day,” said Runey who played college baseball at three different schools. “I’m getting used to driving on the opposite side of the road and (sitting) in the passenger seat.

“Not getting to see the people I love and moving across the globe has been difficult,” Runey added. “But I call them every day and it gets easier to get through some days. I love my decision and it’s truly going to be the best time of my life with all these new experiences.”

Runey’s goal is to play until some front office, some team, tells him it’s time to hang up the cleats and glove.

“I love the game too much to ever just walk away and hang ‘em up,” Runey said. “So my career in baseball will continue until the game of baseball itself presents no more opportunities to further my career.”

Runey’s advice to those who chase their dreams is something that he just doesn’t preach. He actually practices it.

“I encourage other athletes male and female, to set goals, dreams, and aspirations high above the ceiling and to stop at nothing to achieve those things,” Runey said. “When I was a little kid, I always wanted to play baseball professionally along with many other things like travel the world or be on a plane. I never gave up and worked hard to achieve these dreams and never lost sight of them and I was able to check off all three boxes in one trip because of baseball. But I can’t forget to give credit where it’s due and thank God and my loving parents who have pushed me along the way.”