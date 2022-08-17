Former BE football ball boy, senior linebacker follows brother’s footsteps

Markus Mauldin was an 8-year-old ball boy for the Bishop England High School football team back in 2012, when he strolled the sidelines, making sure the game balls were clean and ready for play. He also made sure the players were hydrated, producing water bottles as if he were a magician.

But in reality, the young Mauldin was in a land of giants. The Bishops were bigger than life that season, en route to their second consecutive state championship. And perhaps no Battling Bishop appeared bigger than life than his older brother, Mason Lewis, who played linebacker for coach John Cantey’s championship squad.

“It really was, honestly, one of the greatest experiences of my life,” said Mauldin, who is ready to begin his senior season Aug. 19 when the Bishops play crosstown rival Porter-Gaud in the Holy War. “It was a great experience to be part of that. I looked up to my brother.

We have a relationship that goes to another level.”

Little did Mauldin know in 2012 that his brother would also be his position coach a decade later. Lewis coaches the linebackers. Once the brothers step onto the field, it’s not about being siblings. The practice is about schemes, technique and becoming a better player.

“He’s been coaching me since my pee-wee days,” Mauldin said. “He’s a mentor. He’s a great mentor not just to me, but to everybody on the team.”

“It’s hard to believe how fast 10 years can fly by,” Mauldin added. “It shows you how fast time goes by and that puts things in perspective.”

Mauldin was listed as a 5-11, 195-pound linebacker last fall when he posted solid numbers for a Bishop England squad that was decimated by injuries on offense and limped home with a 3-8 record. Mauldin tallied 40 tackles, including 16 solo stops. He was credited with two fumble recoveries and two tackles for a loss.

Mauldin did not rest on his laurels over the summer, spending time in the BE weight room on a regular basis.

“I’ve never worked harder,” Mauldin said. “I lifted weights, ran and worked on schemes to become a better linebacker. I wanted to learn how to get better.”

Cantey recalled a young Mauldin on the sideline, working hard and cheering on the Bishops.

“He was always there, willing to help,” Cantey said. “I know it’s something neither Markus nor Mason will forget.”

There are things that Mauldin would like to forget about last year and that includes a 20-0 loss to Porter-Gaud in the 2021 season opener. The Bishops began last fall with six consecutive losses.

“It wasn’t a great way to start the season,” Mauldin said. “We, as a team, have prepared for Porter-Gaud. We do have a great rivalry so last year wasn’t good. I promise you; we will be ready Friday night.”

When Mauldin’s not on the gridiron, he’s part of the school’s recently formed mental health awareness group.

“Academics and athletics can take a toll on today’s student-athletes,” Mauldin said. “You just have to push through.”