Former BE standout athlete named “Thirty-Under-30” honoree

Former Bishop England basketball and track standout Katelyn Grisillo was named a Thirty-Under-30 honoree by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), according to a press release. Currently, Grisillo is an assistant coach at Wingate University.

The WBCA Thirty-Under-30 program recognizes 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified an involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, a professional manner, and an attitude and professional association involvement, stated the WBCA website.

Grisillo is in her third season at Wingate and her first season as the head assistant coach, after serving two seasons as the graduate assistant coach. She earned her master’s degree in sports management at Wingate last May.

Grisillo shone in track and field and basketball at Bishop England, graduating in 2012.

She was named the Class AA basketball player of the year as a senior after leading the Bishops to a state title. She averaged 9.6 points, 4.0 steals and 5.9 assists per game. She also earned all-state honors and was an all-region pick for three years in a row.

Grisillo also helped the Bishops’ thinclads to a state title as a junior, helping the BE 4x800-meter relay team finish second in the state.

BROOKS HONORED

Bishop England girls’ basketball standout Katie Brooks capped off an outstanding career by being named all-state and being selected to play in the prestigious North-South All-Star Game.

The senior helped the Bishops to yet another state championship this winter as the Bishops posted a 28-1 record.

Brooks led the Bishops to their sixth state title in eight years by scoring an average of 11.4 points per game, hitting 45 percent of her 2-point attempts.

She also collected an average of 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.3 assists per game.

IRON HORSE HOOPS

The Philip Simmons girls’ basketball team had its best season in the school’s brief history, and the best is likely to come, as the Iron Horses had a roster with plenty of talent and no seniors.

The girls went 16-9, including 6-4 in Region 6-AA play. The Iron Horses also picked up their first playoff victory along the way.

The Iron Horses were well represented on the Region 6-AA all-star team with three selections: Kylee Kellermann, Kennedy Rivers and Taleiyah Gibbs.

Kellermann led the team with 10.8 points per game while handing out three assists per contest.

Rivers contributed 10.4 points per game, hitting 48 percent from the 3-point land. She averaged 2.0 assist per game.

Gibbs tallied 8.5 points and five rebounds per game.

The Iron Horse boys posted a 7-15 record, including 2-8 in the region. One player, Marc Haight, made the all-region team.

HANAHAN HOOPS

The Hanahan boys’ basketball team had two players, Richard Horry and Logan Ammons, put on the Region 7-AAA all-star team.

The Hanahan Hawks posted a 6-19 record overall and 5-6 in league competition.