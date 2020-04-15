Former BE standout Jeresaty going ‘B1G’ time

Remember that 1980s song “Big Time” performed by former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel? You know, the song that satirically tackles a basic human want: success. It tells the story of a man from a small town who grows to be larger than life.

That song should be on former Bishop England High School standout Blake Jeresaty’s playlist right now. In fact, it could be Jeresaty’s life story after his recent athletic transaction.

Jeresaty, who earned All-American status last fall as a member of the Wofford College Terriers’ football program, announced over the weekend that he will play for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini this fall. Illinois competes in the Big Ten, a conference whose logo is B1G.

“It’s time to go B1G — I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Illinois!” Jeresaty announced on Twitter. “Thank you to my Wofford teammates, coaches and peers for the last four years — I will always be grateful. Time to take the next step.”

Jeresaty was an Associated Press All-American at Wofford last fall, and his Twitter announcement came about a week after he entered the college football transfer portal.

Champaign, home to the University of Illinois, might not be the final destination for Jeresaty. It could be the next stop, with the NFL on the horizon, however distant.

If the NFL isn’t in Jeresaty’s future, Champaign still makes sense. Jeresaty plans to get a master's degree in finance, and the school’s finance department is considered top 10 in the country.

Jeresaty was a freshman on the 2012 Battling Bishop team that won the Class AA state championship. He was a three-year starter and a three-year all-region pick on coach John Cantey’s teams.

In his senior season at BE, Jeresaty was the region Lineman of the Year, first team All-Lowcountry, first team All-State, and a North-South All-Star Game selection.

“He was always very disciplined, very humble,” Cantey said. “He was very humble. He was a captain at Wofford for a year or two, so you know he’s a leader. He never had an ounce of arrogance. He’s a great kid from a great family.”

Cantey admitted he was surprised that Jeresaty will play in one of the top conferences in the country.

“I didn’t see that coming,” Cantey said. “I didn’t see that especially with the offense they ran at Wofford.”

Wofford ran a triple-option offense and Jeresaty was the anchor of a line that helped pave the way for the second-ranked rushing game in FCS football at 305.8 yards per game and allowed only four sacks.

Jeresaty will give Illinois coach Lovey Smith’s team more depth upfront. Smith signed three offensive linemen in his latest recruiting class, and has four OL listed as returning starters.

Smith also has helped the team build depth as Jeresaty is the third player to recently join the Fighting Illini via the transfer portal. Smith’s other two transfers include a wide receiver and linebacker. Smith has scored major success in signing transfer players the last few seasons as he rebuilds the school’s football program.