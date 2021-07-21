Former BE standout Jeresaty setting Big Ten goals

University of Illinois offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty is getting some preseason kudos from college football preview magazines including Phil Steele’s masterpiece, which includes more than 350 pages. Steele lists Jeresaty as a preseason fourth-team all-Big Ten selection.

The former Bishop England star, who played on the 2012 state championship team for coach John Cantey’s Battling Bishops, takes the praise in stride and keeps it in perspective.

“I think it’s an acknowledgement for what I accomplished at Wofford, what I accomplished at the FCS level,” the 6-2, 295-pound Jeresaty said of Steele’s selection. “I think it is based on potential. But it’s fourth team and preseason. What I want is first team postseason. That’s what I want to accomplish.”

It’s something he was supposed to accomplish last year when he got off to a fast start for the Fighting Illini during the first five August training-camp practices. The Wofford graduate transfer and FCS All-American impressed coach Lovie Smith and his new teammates, and seemed to be the missing piece for the Illinois offensive line that returned four starters.

Then it happened.

On Aug. 11, 2020, the Big Ten announced it was postponing football season until the spring of 2021. Jeresaty’s shoulder was banged up and team doctors urged him to undergo surgery to be ready for the spring season. However, the Big Ten did a reverse soon after Jeresaty’s surgery. The league decided to start the season in late October with an abbreviated schedule and no fans attendance for games.

The surgery sent Jeresaty to the sideline for the 2020 season. The good news is that the NCAA granted every football player an extra year of eligibility.

Now, Jeresaty, who played center at Wofford and moved to guard at Illinois, is back for his sixth and final season of college football.

“I’m super blessed,” Jeresaty said. “Because of COVID, in a sense, I was able to get completely healthy. Now, I just want to succeed.”

Jeresaty has no regrets about undergoing surgery. He said the team trainers and doctors put his health first. They stressed that it was in his best interest to be healthy for 2021.

“We have the resources,” Jeresaty said. “From strength and conditioning to the team doctors; we have an incredible support staff. I was a little sad at the time, but it was for the best.”

Jeresaty was a three-time all-region selection at BE and the region lineman of the year his senior season. He also earned all-state honors while being selected to play in the North-South Game. He also was a member of the basketball and lacrosse teams.

He followed that up with a stellar career at Wofford, where he earned all-America honors.

“If I can get first team all-Big Ten, postseason, that might help me reach my other goal,” said Jeresaty, who received his Master’s degree in finance at Illinois. “That’s the NFL. I was under-recruited because they say I was undersized. The NFL, I want that so much. I just have to continue to get better.”