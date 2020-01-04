Full speed momentum of BE lacrosse halted by COVID-19

The undefeated season of the Bishop England High School’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team came to a screeching standstill on March 16, after it was officially announced that spring sports would be halted to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The team was 5-0 in the season, beating Christ Church Episcopal (7-2), Nansemond-Suffolk Academy from Virginia (5-4), Myrtle Beach (18-5), Porter Gaud (10-5), and Boiling Springs (11-8). The team is currently ranked first in South Carolina.

Following the victory on March 14, the smiles and applause for the win quickly turned to tears and somber hugs when reality set in that their season could, very likely, be over. Realizing this possibility in advance of the formal announcement, in a pregame ceremony, Coach Tyler Tracy had all the seniors recognized for their leadership, enduring winning spirit and relentless efforts on the field, including attackman Bryan Wain, midfielders John Frick and George Meyer, long stick middies Sullivan Clair and Drew Owens, and defensemen Mick Marcacci and McDowell Wyman.

Likewise, in a show of good sportsmanship, Coach Tracy also had the other team’s seniors recognized before the many fans in attendance at BE’s Jack Canty Stadium.

During the potentially shortened five-game season, the team had displayed exceptional lacrosse moments, both on offense and defense.

On offense, the Bishops tallied 51 goals in just five games. Junior attackman Dennis Treasurer led the team with 20 goals, and is seated top scorer in the Bishop’s conference. Likewise, Treasurer’s attackmen line mates also sit atop the conference leaderboard, with junior Jack Jennings in second place for most assists, and senior Wain in the top three for goals. Collectively, the trio scored 55 of the team’s total 88 points (goals and assists), and their extraordinary chemistry on the field was apparent to visiting and home team fans alike.

Similarly, the Bishops’ defense also captured noteworthy attention, standing like a brick wall protecting their goal. Guarded by senior defensemen Marcacci and Wyman, and joined by junior Graham Kelly, junior Joe LoPriore dominated between the pipes. LoPriore also shares noteworthy accolades with his offensive brethren, sitting at the top of the league’s goalie leaderboard for lowest goals against average per game (3.7), and saving a total of 46 of 69 shots on goal (66.7%). The two senior defensemen have already committed to playing collegiate lacrosse next season, with

Wyman set to play for the Rollins Tars in Winter Park, Floridaa; and Marcacci for the Assumption Greyhounds in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Midfielders Michael Long, Eddie Marinaro, John Frick, John Turisk, Ryan Murphy and Watson Mcloud also caught the attention of the crowds, working hard in the position’s demanding offensive and defensive sides of the field. Long sits in the top five scorers in the conference, and Marinaro in the top 10 for ground balls. Dominating at face-offs as a long stick middie, one of the most important positions for ball possession, was Drew Owens, another conference top-three leader who won 47 of his 70 total face-offs. Likewise, Sullivan Clair also commanded in the defensive long stick middle position.

Facing a worst-case scenario of the season ending after just five games, the players can be proud of giving it their all on the field, and the notable success it produced. Albeit disappointing, especially for the seven seniors, the team will have also learned an important lesson in societal responsibility, sacrificing their season for the health and safety of their neighbors and community.