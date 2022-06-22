The future of fishing is bright

As Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, gets older, he worries about the future of fishing. Brody understands that the recruitment of young anglers is paramount in order for the sport to survive and thrive. On June 18, I attended the Danziger Cup Kids Fishing Tournament. Brody was unable to attend as a flight cancellation delayed his return from a trip out of town.

I left the event a little early to pick up Brody from the airport. On the ride back to the house, I told him about the Danziger Cup. A bunch of young anglers and their families participated. Smythe Lake was surrounded with families spending time together and catching fish.

Largemouth bass, bream and mullet were regular catches, and everyone was having fun. We agreed that the future of fishing was bright and that he should quit worrying.

Upon arrival back at the house, Brody and I decided to go fishing. We dropped his bags and then dropped the skiff into the water.

In our rush to go, I forgot the tackle box. We pondered returning to the dock to pick it up, but decided to fish with the lure I had tied on.

As we passed a submerged oyster point, Brody said to fish there. So, I cut power to the engine and deployed the trolling motor. On the first cast to the oyster point, I caught a trout. A few casts later, a flounder ate the Z-Man Finesse TRD. Brody said to hurry up and catch a redfish to complete the Inshore Slam and then let’s go to lunch. That sounded good to me.

Unfortunately, on the next cast, the lure got hung up on the oyster point and broke off. I looked at Brody and declared it was lunch time.

On the ride back to the dock, we reflected on the Danziger Cup. Thanks to Fred Danziger and all the event sponsors and volunteers. Your efforts allow Brody to worry less about the future of fishing.