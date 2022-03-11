Get rid of pain and get back to being active

When a physical condition or injury affects mobility or quality of life, there is one goal: A rapid, pain free return to every-day activities. The innovative Multiwave Locked System (MLS) Therapy Laser was developed to reduce pain, inflammation, and edema safely and non-surgically. MLS Laser Therapy is a painless treatment that lasts an average of 8 minutes.

MLS Laser Therapy helps relieve pain and restore lives. Simply put, patients can expect the following with MLS Laser technology: management of pain, reduction of inflammation, faster recovering and healing, and enhancement of orthobiologic treatment results.

The unique combination and synchronization of continuous and pulsed emissions characterizes MLS and distinguishes it from other therapy lasers.

What does that mean for patients seeking pain relief? Swelling is greatly reduced. Pain relief is rapid. Acute conditions subside within one phase of treatments. Chronic conditions can be controlled with regular treatments.

“This emerging field of photobiomodulation is an important new science behind faster recovery and healing for patients experiencing pain, degenerative joint disease, accelerated therapy with orthobiologics, and the treatment of chemo induced neuropathy,” says Bright McConnell, MD, Charleston Sports Medicine Regenerative Orthopaedics.

The effects of MLS Laser Therapy are cumulative; therefore, it is critical that you complete the course of treatments recommended to avoid symptoms returning. Most patients experience positive results in a few treatments, with the average course of treatment being 6 to 12 physical therapy treatments depending upon diagnosis.

Charleston Sports Medicine Regenerative Orthopaedics’ newest technology is housed in the Charleston Sports Medicine Physical Therapy center located on Daniel Island. Call 843-284-5200 to schedule your therapy consult.