Glenn Churchill beats Colby Holifield, wins gift card to The Kingstide

Glenn Churchill is this week’s winner of the Pigskin Pick ’Em. His 10-2 score was just enough to beat sponsor Colby Hollifield of Daniel Island Ferry, who went 9-3. Churchill, who tied with several other participants, pulled out the win with a perfect tiebreaker score.

Churchill is married to Lisa Cameron, a friend from high school with whom he reconnected with after many years. They have a family of Cavalier King Charles spaniels and enjoy dog shows all over the country. He practices law on Daniel Island with Jack Sinclaire. They handle personal injury, criminal defense, and probate court cases.

“I play Pigskin Pick ’Em because it makes the football weekends more interesting,” he wrote by email. “Instead of just rooting for my favorite team, I monitor the Pick ’Em teams as well.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you at katherine@thedanielislandnews.com or use the URL above.

To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 7 p.m. on Friday. There is no cost to enter.