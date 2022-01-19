Glenn Churchill beats Rob Preiditsch, wins gift card to The Kingstide

Glenn Churchill slides by with a score of 9-3, just enough to beat the 8-4 record of Rob Preiditsch with the Cawood Dinsmore team of Carolina One.

Churchill has been practicing law on Daniel Island since 2010 and handles many kinds of cases, including personal injury, criminal defense, and probate court. He got married last year to Lisa Cameron, a high school friend with whom he reunited in 2018 after not seeing each other for more than 40 years!

“I play the Pigskin Pick’em because I’ve always enjoyed trying to predict the outcomes of games, particularly professional ones,” he wrote via email. “It makes the weekend sports viewing more interesting, while tracking my predictions!”

Want to play? Sign up to have the games sent to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday.

Each week, we also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.