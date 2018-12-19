Gone with the wind!

After weeks of cold and rainy weather, the sun made a showing on Sunday. Unfortunately, so did the wind. When Trey Epic from Shimano and my son, Elliott, met me at the boat ramp, the wind was howling. We all had a good laugh when Elliott said, “At least it’s not raining.”

As we idled away from the boat landing, we all agreed fishing was going to be tough. Turns out, we were for the most part right. It was difficult to establish a pattern because fish were few and far between. Some were shallow and some were deep. After an hour or so, we were completely confused. Then, we found a dock that was out of the wind. We decided to give it a try. On the first cast to the dock, Elliott hooked up with a small redfish. Trey and I quickly cast our Z-Man TRD lures into the same spot and hooked up as well. Triples!

With a pattern now established, we focused our efforts on shallow water docks. The pattern paid off and we ended up releasing more than 50 fish! Most were small, but on a cold windy day we felt pretty good about the results.

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.