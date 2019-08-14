Good fishing mates stick together

Fishing is like super glue. It creates strong and lasting bonds with your friends and family. For me, this is particularly true. From the time my son, Elliott, could walk until he moved away to Japan, we fished together several times a week. So, when he came home for a visit, we literally went from the airport to the boat. Extreme? Perhaps, but that super glue is pretty some strong stuff.

Our plan was to vertical jig on some nearshore reefs and live bottom areas. The seas were calm, and my Pathfinder 2500 is fast. We were fishing 15 miles offshore two hours after Elliott’s plane touched down. The first spot we tried produced zero bites. However, we didn’t really care. We were just happy to be fishing together. A quick run to the Charleston 60 reef put us on a steady amberjack bite. Amberjack are powerful fish. Even the small ones put up a strong fight on 30-pound class jigging tackle. After catching and releasing a few, I was tired, and Elliott began to feel the effects of jet lag. So we turned on the tunes and made a leisurely run back to Daniel Island.

Yes, that super glue is some pretty strong stuff.

