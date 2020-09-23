Great days ahead for fishing

Recently, fishing has been pretty good, and it is about to get much better.

Shorter days and cooler water temperatures have the fish feeding aggressively. So, catching fish has been pretty easy.

On Friday evening, the trout and redfish were particularly cooperative. I was casting a Z-Man Finesse TRD into creek drains and letting the current sweep the lure along the bottom. Trout, redfish and flounder were crushing the Finesse TRD on almost every cast.

After releasing several fish, I was about to call it day when I spotted my grandniece’s tiny Zebco rod and reel outfit. She must have left it in the rod locker the last time we fished together.

Immediately, I wondered if I could actually catch a fish with it. So, I tied on a Finesse TRD and cast it into a small creek drain. The Zebco rod was not very sensitive and I had trouble staying in contact with the lure. I never felt the strike but noticed my line moving against the current. After a quick hook set, I was fighting what felt like a giant.

As the fight wore on, I felt sure the tiny Zebco outfit would fail under the strain. To my surprise, the Zebco held together. It took a few minutes to wear down the yet unseen monster. When it finally gave up, it was a giant 12-inch redfish! I am now addicted to fishing with that tiny Zebco outfit.

Every fish is an epic battle. My grandniece is never going to get her rod back!