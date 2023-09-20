Gridiron matchup: Bishops travel to Philip Simmons for Friday night action

The Bishop England High School football team travels up Clements Ferry Road Sept. 22 to tangle with the undefeated Philip Simmons juggernaut.

It’s about rivalry and bragging rights when the two schools collide. But life was put in perspective for the Bishops – and the rest of the Charleston community – in the second week of the regular season. That’s when a Bishop England employee’s 16-month-old child passed away in the school parking lot after being left in a car for the day.

The Bishops’ schedule was disrupted as they missed two games after losing a tough decision to Porter-Gaud by a 35-31 score in the season-opener.

“Mentally it took a toll on us,” Bishop England coach John Cantey said. “It was very tough on the players, coaches and the rest of the school with such a tragic loss of life. It’s a sad day when any baby passes away.”

The Bishops returned to action in time for its Sept. 8 game against James Island. The Trojans, one of the better Class AAAAA teams in the state, gained a 49-0 victory over the Bishops. The Trojans are 5-0 this fall and have outscored foes 217-14. James Island is 16-2 over the past two seasons.

Sept. 15, the Bishops challenged a talented and physical Woodland team, a state contender in Class AA. The Wolverines claimed a 20-3 victory over BE, using a couple big plays to pull away.

Now, the Bishops will face a team that masters the running game as Philip Simmons is closing on 1,800 yards rushing as a team.

“We have to be really physical,” Cantey said. “Philip Simmons has two running backs who are really solid. The physicality has to be there. It’s going to be a test.”

Philip Simmons coach Eric Bendig doesn’t look at the Bishops’ 0-3 record when he prepares for the rivalry game.

“Look at who they have played,” Bendig said. “John is one of those coaches who schedules tough teams to get his players ready for region play. That’s the part of the season that matters.”

Cantey said it was hard for his team to transition back after the two-week layoff. But he sees numerous positive situations, although a starter broke his leg against Woodland and is out for the season.

“The defense is doing well,” Cantey said. “We just have to limit the big plays. Our offensive line is starting to jell. It’s a matter of finding five guys with the right size and right mentality.”

Quarterback Jacob Mackara has been steady this season as well. He showed potential against Porter-Gaud with 164 yards and three touchdown passes.

Cantey feels his team can be in the hunt for a playoff spot in Region 7-AA. The favorite is Oceanside Collegiate Academy, which lost to Abbeville in the Class AA state championship last season.

“I was hoping Oceanside Collegiate wasn’t as good as last year, but they are,” Cantey said. “I think it’s between us and Timberland for second place. Timberland has played well this season.”