Haight selected first Iron Horse to play in North-South game

It might be a little premature to talk about a Mount Rushmore of boys basketball at Philip Simmons High School. After all, the school has been in existence for only five years.

But when it comes time to select a Fab Four of names and faces, the conversation will certainly commence with Miles Haight.

Haight is the most decorated player in the school’s brief history. He was a two-time all-state selection, two-time region player of the year and is one of only three players to score 1,000 career points. If that isn’t enough, Haight was the first Iron Horse to be selected to play

in the prestigious North-South game.

Haight completed his high school career this past weekend when he played in the all-star game, which was contested at Brookland-Cayce High School.

“The North-South game was a great experience, getting to talk to the best of the best from around the state,” Haight said. “Being able to play at that level and speed with that much talent on the floor was cool.”

He will leave Philip Simmons with numerous accolades and memories.

“The biggest memory of my career is winning the (Region 6-AA) championship against Woodland at home,” he said. “Being able to cut down the net and take home the region trophy with all my teammates was special.

“This season and this team will be remembered forever,” Haight continues. “All of the early morning hours before-school practices paid off to make school history: first undefeated region play, region champs, undefeated at home and farthest playoff run.”

For the record, the Iron Horses just completed a season that included a 25-4 record and a perfect mark in 10 conference games, and an appearance in the Elite 8 where they lost to Class AA state runner-up York Prep.

Haight averaged 19.3 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds per game to lead the Iron Horses to a most memorable season. He finished with 1,025 career points to join his brother Marc and Jaylen Green in the school’s 1,000-point fraternity.

Haight scored his 1,000 points the hard way. Last year, the Iron Horses played only nine games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant he had to make up for lost time during his senior season.

Philip Simmons varsity boys’ basketball coach Garrett Campbell has nothing but praise for his sharpshooter who also had deft passing ability.

“Miles has worked harder than anyone on the team,” Campbell said. “He’s worked hard and has deserved all the accolades he’s received. He worked hard in the weight room, the classroom and has been a big part of the program because he played for four years.”

Haight also worked hard in the classroom. He has a 4.95 GPA on a weighted scale and is thinking about the matriculation process.

“I’m still deciding on where I’ll go to college,” Haight said. “However, I’m interested in majoring in business. And, yes, if the right opportunity presents itself, I would play basketball at the next level.”