Hanahan boys' basketball team prepares for first round of region play

Life in Region 7-AAA is a constant grind for the boys’ basketball teams that make up the membership of the league. That’s why Hanahan coach Peter Smits isn’t feeling overconfident as his team began the week with a three-game winning streak while owning a 10-7 record overall and 2-0 in league play.

The Hawks were scheduled to play Military Magnet on Tuesday night in a non-conference game and will travel to Bishop England on Friday night in a game that should establish which team will be at the top of the ladder as the teams go through the first round of region play.

“We’re just fighting every day when it comes to the region,” Smits said. “It’s a constant parade of perennial playoff teams that have a great sense of pride because of what they have accomplished in the past. It’s not going to get any easier because there are a lot of good teams in the region and anything can happen, any team can win on a given night.”

The Hawks have played in a pair of holiday tournaments to prepare for the region portion of their schedule. They have had some slip ups. They led James Island by five points late in the game, but some miscues allowed the Trojans to rally and force overtime. James Island ended up winning the game, and the Hawks suffered similar misfortune against Stratford. Change the outcome of those two games and the Hawks could be 12-8. But Smits knows all about “coulda,” “woulda” and “shoulda.”

“The biggest area of concern is the turnovers,” Smits said. “We still do stupid stuff with the ball. Sometimes, we force one too many passes. Managing and maintaining the basketball for 32 minutes is our biggest challenge.”

That’s the bad news if you are a member of the Hawks’ faithful. The good news is Smits has five starters who can score in double figures on any given night and defend and rebound on the other end of the court.

“We’ve had six different players lead us in scoring so far this season and we’ve had three or four lead us in rebounds,” he said. “We’re balanced. That only makes us a better team.”

Friday’s game at Bishop England will be a test for the Bishops as well. They were ranked in the top 10 in the state coaches’ preseason poll, but have drifted a couple of games below .500. But they also are 2-0 in the region.

“Bishop England, for as long as they have been in Region 8-AAA with us, has been undefeated,” Smits said. “They know how to play basketball over there. In the six years I’ve been here, I’ve seen what the rivalry is all about. It might not be the biggest game in the state Friday night, but it will be the biggest game in the region.”

Jalen Gibbs and Nick McKnight lead the team in scoring, averaging 18.5 points and 14.2 points, respectively.

Davis Woods leads the team in rebounding with 6.5 boards per game. Noah Mills and Josh Kinloch provide support on the boards.

McKnight and Richard Horry are at the top of the assists category.