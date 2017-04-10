Hanahan QB Quincy Mitchell shines in Manning matchup

PHILIP M. BOWMAN

The Hanahan High School football team continues to make the same mistakes that have cost them a chance at a winning record seven weeks into the season.

But the Hawks continue to get the same high-quality production from running back Quincy Mitchell that gives the team hope for a Region 7-AAA title.

The Hawks used Mitchell’s speed and skill to hand the Manning Monarchs their first loss of the season. Mitchell rushed for more than 250 yards and scored five touchdowns against a Monarch defense that entered the region opener allowing only 15 points per game. But they couldn’t stop Mitchell, arguably the best sprinter in the state.

The Hawks are 3-4 overall, but are 1-0 in the region. Manning fell to 6-1, 0-1.

“The non-region games don’t matter as much, but we obviously would have liked to win them,” Hanahan coach Charlie Patterson said. “Right now, if we can win three more games, we’ll be the region champs and get a home game to start the playoffs. If we can get things cleaned up, you never know.”

Patterson recited a litany of mistakes the Hawks made against the Monarchs. They dropped a punt. They dropped a kickoff. They had a field goal blocked and they missed a field goal. And, another special team’s snafu cost the team dearly. The Monarchs blocked a punt and scored a touchdown.

“We still won the game,” Patterson said. “There’s still a lot of stuff we can improve on. The game shouldn’t have been that close. Even when we win, we are our own worst enemy. We can’t get out of our own way. If we get things squared away, we can be a pretty decent football team.”

Mitchell, who dominated the state track and field meet last spring in the sprint events, is more than a decent running back. He’s piling up the yardage and living up to Patterson’s preseason prophecy that he’s become a football player, just not a sprinter who plays football.

He showed power on three short touchdown runs and speed on two touchdown runs that went for more than 60 yards. He now has more than 1,000 yards on the ground for the season.

“Quincy’s been playing well and the offensive line has opened up some holes for him,” Patterson said. “We’ve got one of the fastest guys in the state and when he gets in the open field, watch out. We’ll keep giving him the ball and hopefully, we’ll get better in the other phases of the game.”

The Hawks must get better in time for this weekend’s battle of Berkeley County teams.

Timberland is only 3-3, including 1-0 in league play. But the Wolves have one of the top defenses in the state, allowing only 10.8 points per game.

“Timberland is always very fast,” Patterson said. “They play physical and run right at you. It’s always a battle when we play them. They are well-coached and disciplined. It’s going to be a battle for four quarters.”