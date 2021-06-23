Harvey retires as educator and coach after 37 years

Ashley Harvey spent the first days of retirement with some rest, relaxation, sun and, perhaps, fishing on a vacation to the Florida Keys.

It was a long way from home for Harvey, a Moncks Corner native who never left Berkeley County in his 37 years as an educator and coach.

“Retirement really hasn’t hit me,” said Harvey, who spent the last four years of his career at Philip Simmons High School as an assistant football coach and golf coach. “When football practice begins, the 7-on-7 passing camps – that’s when it will hit me.”

Harvey began his career as a basketball coach at Goose Creek in 1984. The following year, Harvey joined Ray Stackley’s staff as an assistant football coach. He spent 32 years at Stratford as Stackley built the program into a state power. Stackley’s coaching tree was impressive and included future Wando coach Bob Hayes, future Bishop England baseball coach Mike Darnell and future Wando Athletic Director Mark Buckman.

“It was an honor when Coach Stackley called,” Harvey said. “I was honored that he had that kind of faith in me, that he trusted me. What made the Stratford job so special was that we were a true family. It was special, just not about winning games.”

Hayes, who passed away last year, had a coaching tree that was also impressive. It included Eric Bendig, who is the only coach in Iron Horse football history. Hiring such an experienced coach helped Bendig build the program.

The team went 4-6 in 2019 and reached the first round of the playoffs. Last fall, with the schedule limited by COVID-19 restrictions, the team went 3-4, including 3-1 in Region 6-AA, and reached the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

“Coach Harvey has been with me since Day 1,” Bendig said. “He was the first football coach I got to hire here at Philip Simmons. He is a wonderful man, husband and father as well as a great friend. He was a calming source for me, and I constantly went to him for advice and guidance.

“We will be saving a whistle and hat for him in hope that he wants to come out on the sidelines for his retirement hobby. We love Coach Harvey and will miss him dearly at school.”

Harvey knew he would be the elder statesman on Bendig’s staff, a role he relished.

“I couldn’t have chosen a better program, school, community and student body to conclude my career,” Harvey said. “Philip Simmons High School was very good for me. I probably grew more in my four years here than I did anywhere else.”

Harvey started the Philip Simmons golf program in 2018 and the Iron Horses finished fifth in the state this spring.

“The golf families and support I received was second to none,” he said.

The golf team was about more than birdies, pars and bogeys. The team raised $1,000 for the First Tee of Greater Charleston. In 2020, the team raised money for the MUSC Children’s Hospital.