Hawks prep for new season under head football coach David Morbitzer

The Hanahan High School football team’s motto is “Go Do.”

As in, “Do the right thing.”

“Do give a championship effort.”

And finally, “Do care.”

The motto for 2018 is new, and so is the head coach. David Morbitzer takes over as the Hawks’ main man, replacing Charlie Patterson. Patterson spent a decade at the school and posted 71 victories. The team had talent in his last two years, but didn’t have fate or luck on its side, with only seven wins in his final two years.

But that was then and this is now for Morbitzer, who also serves as the Hawks track and field coach. He’s led the girls’ and boys’ teams to state titles, so he knows what it takes to build a winner.

Morbitzer is in his 11th year as a coach and teacher at the Berkeley County school. He said his heart was racing like never before when the Hawks held their first practice last Friday.

“I was so excited to be out there and be head coach at the school where I began my professional career,” said Morbitzer, who just turned 31. “The kids worked hard over the summer and you could see that hard work pay off. That’s a good sign.”

Morbitzer played football at Lexington High School and graduated in 2004. He matriculated to Charleston to play for the Citadel Bulldogs. He graduated in 2008 and has been at Hanahan ever since.

He said there will be changes that Hawks’ fans will notice. They will run the spread offense, mixed in with the traditional power downhill football.

“I’ve been working on the playbook for a while,” he said.

The varsity roster should include about 40-45 players while the junior varsity squad’s roster should top out at 35. That’s a good number for a school that traditionally produces some of the top athletes in the state.

He replaces Patterson, who resigned at the end of the 2017. He recorded 71 victories and reached the playoffs every year at the school.

Morbitzer stresses character development. He wants to produce student-athletes who shine in all areas and later become productive citizens. That’s the mantra behind the motto.

The Hawks lost standout sprinter and running back Quincy Mitchell to graduation. The star sprinter rushed for 1,500 yards and scored 23 touchdowns last fall.

Another huge loss was not expected. Defensive end Cooper Dawson, one of the top 10 prospects in the state, injured his knee shortly after the 2017-18 school year ended. He suffered an injury at a Clemson football camp and underwent surgery. He’s out for the season.

“You can’t replace a player like Cooper Dawson,” Morbitzer said. “Some of the other kids will have to step up. But Cooper is still out there on the sidelines. He’s still providing leadership. He’s a very vocal leader.”

Four starters return on offense, but only one plays a skill position. The defense has seven starters back and linebacking should be the team’s strength.