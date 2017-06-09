Hawks struggle on offense, drop 1-2 on the season

Look for Hanahan football coach Charlie Patterson to make some personnel moves following Friday night’s 28-14 loss to Wando.

The Hawks have dropped two straight games after opening the season with a convincing win over May River.

But that was then and this is now.

“We just have to get better,” said Patterson, whose team has another tough challenge this weekend against Berkeley. “We’re trying to play too many people both ways. We have to put them at one position on one side of the ball. We just have to coach them as hard as we can and hope they get better.”

Wando picked up its first victory of the year against two losses with the home field win over the Hawks. Warrior quarterback Cale Lewis was impressive with three TD passes as he completed 60 percent of his passing attempts for more than 200 yards.

The Hawks struggled on offense in the first half as they fell behind 11-0 at halftime.

The Hawks’ first score was set up by a turnover, and Hunter Mills finally got the Hawks on the scoreboard with a 12-yard TD to cut the lead to 11-8. But it was as close as the Hawks would get. Wando extended its lead to 28-8.

Patterson inserted backup quarterback Mac Blakeney late in the game and he responded with a long touchdown pass to close out the scoring.

Patterson said Jake Ward will remain the starter, but was impressed with Blakeney’s performance.

“He’s just a sophomore and a real good student of the game,” Patterson said. “I just thought I would give Mac a shot. The problems on offense aren’t Jake’s fault. I just felt we needed to get Mac in the game. It’s something we should have done last week or the week before.”

Berkeley travels to Hanahan with a two-game winning streak after dropping a 17-10 decision to Daniel High School in the season-opener.

“We don’t play an easy schedule,” Patterson said. “Berkeley is a good football team. They’re good up front and have some talented players at the skill positions.”

The Berkeley game is the first of five games against teams with winning records. The Hawks face Cane Bay next week, and then play St. John’s, Manning and Timberland. Berkeley and the four other teams on the schedule have a combined record of 12-3 so far in 2017.

“We just need to play better,” Patterson said. “It’s not like we’re getting whipped. We’re just not playing good football. There’s a difference between playing hard and playing good. And, we’re just playing good football right now.”