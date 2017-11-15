HHS and BEHS athletes sign with colleges

If you are a resident of the Lowcountry, you probably know of the well-documented migration of Ohioans to the Palmetto State. It became such a trend that there was even a website that addressed the issue: www.gobacktoohio.com, although it is no longer active.

But here’s a switch. One of South Carolina’s top athletes is moving to Ohio. Well, he’s actually matriculating. Hanahan’s Quincy Mitchell signed a track and field scholarship with the University of Cincinnati during the NCAA’s early signing period, which began Nov. 6.

Mitchell is one of four Hanahan student-athletes who signed. The others included softball players Ashley Meckley, Coker College; Drayton Siegling, College of Charleston; and Kaitlynn Farmer, Brevard College.

Bishop England also had four student-athletes sign. Baseball players Will Bastian and Gregory Sanders signed with The Citadel and Erskine, respectively.

Bishop tennis standout Jarred Pratt will play for the Wisconsin Badgers while Emma Pizzo, the top lacrosse player in the state, signed with Mercer College.

Mitchell, who excels in football and track and field, chose the Bearcats over the University of South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

The senior shone on the football field this fall with more than 1,600 yards rushing. His efforts landed him a spot on the South’s roster for the Dec. 9 North-South All-Star Football Game, which will be contested in Myrtle Beach.

But track and field appears to be Mitchell’s strong point. Last May, he led the Hawks to their fourth state title since 2011 by dominating the spring events at the state meet.

Mitchell captured a gold medal in the 100-meter dash in 10.77 and followed that up with a victory in the 200-meter dash, with an impressive time of 21.44.

He finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.69, which broke the school record, previously held by Sam Denmark. He also anchored the winning 4x100-meter relay to finish with 30 ½ points at the state meet.

BE GIRLS' TENNIS

Bishop England’s Lily Woods finished fourth in the Class AAA-AA-A individual state championships.

Woods was one of three BE players who competed in the event, which was held at the Cayce Tennis Center. The other two players were Jenna Santa Lucia and Eleanor Campbell.

Woods began play with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Emily Fast of Governors School of Science and Math and continued her winning ways with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Rachel Riley of Bluffton. Woods then defeated Sara Allen of Christ Church, 6-1, 6-4. Woods’ bid for the state title ended when she lost to eventual state champ Elise Mills of Mid-Carolina by a 6-1, 6-4 margin in the semifinals. Laura Allen of Christ Church defeated Woods 8-4 in the consolation match of the winner’s bracket.

Santa Lucia defeated Jasmine Jeter of Williston-Elko in the first round and then topped Mina Schaafsma of Academic Magnet. However, she lost to eventual state champ Mills of Mid-Carolina.

Campbell defeated Shelly Baker of Aynor 6-0, 6-0 in the first round but lost to Madison Cornwell of Brookland-Cayce.

She lost to Sara Allen of Christ Church in the championship of the consolation bracket.