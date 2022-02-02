High school winter sports on brink of postseason

The high school basketball schedule consists of three parts: nonconference, conference and postseason.

The nonconference part of the schedule allows coaches time to find the right chemistry for the starting lineup, while allowing players to settle into their roles. It also gives younger players time to gain game experience.

That just might be the case with the Bishop England boys' basketball team, which went 7-9 in the nonconference portion of the schedule. The team took some lumps, but coach Bryan Grevey liked what he saw when the team began Region 8-AAA play after the holidays.

Grevey’s team has been a factor in league play with a 5-2 record heading into this week.

The veteran coach wasn’t worried that his team showed some wear-and-tear early.

“Our schedule was front-loaded with very good teams to prepare us for region play,” Grevey said.

The team was scheduled to play Academic Magnet on Feb. 1, with a huge game at North Charleston on Feb. 4. Both BE and North Charleston were tied for second place in the league behind Oceanside Collegiate Academy, which owns a 5-1 league record.

At stake is a probable home game in the first round of the playoffs for the winners, while the loser has to hit the road.

“North Charleston is playing very well at this time and we will have to be at our best to win on their court,” Grevey said of the Cougars, who have won three in a row, including a victory over first-place OCA since losing to the Bishops 54-47 on Jan. 18. “Finishing 1 or 2 (in the) region guarantees at least one home game in the playoffs. That is our goal and if that is to happen, winning at North Charleston is a must.”

The Bishops wrap up the regular season against Hanahan on Feb. 8. The Class AAA playoffs are scheduled to start the week after.

Cole Alexander leads the team with 12.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Elliott Sanders is collecting 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, while Jack Van De Erve has been effective at both ends of the court with 7.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

State wrestling

The high school wrestling season will conclude later this month, and numerous grapplers from Philip Simmons and Bishop England are focused on the postseason.

Team dual competition begins Feb. 5 and concludes with the state championships Feb. 12 at Dreher High School. Philip Simmons is currently ranked No. 9 in the state in Class AA-A and will qualify for the duals.

The individual state championships will be contested Feb. 25-26 in Anderson.

Philip Simmons has seven wrestlers in the top eight of their respective weight class, according to scmat.com. The Iron Horse wrestlers, their ranking and weight class include: Alex Watson, 5, 106 pounds; Jimmy Chambers, 7, 113 pounds; Drew McDonnell, 3, 120; Zion

Beaufort, 5, 126; A.J. McLanahan, 2, 132; Issac Schimpf, 3, 170; and Abram Wright, 7 HVY.

Bishop England has five wrestlers in the top 8. The Bishop wrestlers, their ranking and weight class include: Sean Loughey, 7, 120; Sam Cherrichello, 2, 132; Holden Teufel, 6, 138; Michael Murphy, 7, 170; and Cole Preiditsch, 4, 220.