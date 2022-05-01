Holiday hoops get teams primed for region play

’Twas the season for holiday basketball tournaments, and both Philip Simmons and Bishop England squads took to the court over the break to fine tune their games in preparation for conference play, which commences this week.

Philip Simmons traveled to play in the Chesterfield High School Holiday Tournament, which was contested Dec. 28-30. However, the Iron Horse girls’ team did not play in the tournament because of COVID-19 protocol.

The Battling Bishops remained home as a host of the annual Carolina Invitational.

Philip Simmons boys

The Iron Horses went 2-1 in the Chesterfield tournament, dropping the first game of the invite to Porter-Ridge of Indian Trail, North Carolina, by a 79-52 margin.

But the Iron Horses rebounded to defeat Hannah-Pamplico 62-36 and closed out tournament play with a 73-25 victory to push its record to 13-3.

The Iron Horses were well represented in the tournament honorees. Dudley Dickson won the 3-point shooting contest while Jac’Que Green won the dunk contest. Matthew Lemon was named to the all-tournament team.

Both the boys and girls teams begin Region 6-AA play with a scheduled road game at Burke on Jan. 7. The teams follow that up with region games at Lake Marion on Jan. 11 and at home Jan. 14 versus Woodland.

Philip Simmons Athletic Director Dan Minkins said the girls’ team should be back in business in time for region play on Jan. 7.

Bishop England boys

The Bishop England boys started well in the Carolina Invitational with a 58-57 victory over Dawson County, Georgia, in the tournament opener. But the Bishops dropped two games by a combined 17 points to close out tournament play.

The Bishops lost 54-40 to Lucy Beckham High and dropped a 58-55 decision to University School, which is located in Johnson City, Tennessee. The Bishops trailed University School 29-18 at halftime, but a valiant second-half rally came up short.

Cole Alexander scored 45 points in the three tourney games while Jack Van Erve tallied 41 points.

Bishop England girls

The Battling Bishops own a 6-5 record entering region play after going 2-1 in the Carolina Invitational. They dropped the opening game, 53-32, to Coffee County, Tennessee, but rallied to claim a 51-48 victory over Dawson County, Georgia. The Bishops closed out the

tourney with a 66-18 victory over Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

The Bishop boys’ and girls’ both begin Region 8-AAA play with a home game against Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Jan. 7 and then host Wando on Jan. 8 in non-league play.